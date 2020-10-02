Miley Cyrus Did a Viral Blondie Cover and Now Looks Exactly Like the '80s Rock Star

Robert Kamau/GC Images Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus's iconic cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" lives in my mind rent free. The video from 2012 has garnered nearly 274 million views on Youtube and Cyrus has never done anything else like it — until four days ago when she covered Blondie's "Heart of Glass." Like her take on "Jolene," the iconic '80s song feels like it was made for her voice, and it's quickly gone viral with 4 million views. Basically, I've handed this iHeartRadio cover the keys to my brain so it can live alongside Miley's backyard session from 2012.

The difference with Cyrus's latest take is that this time she fully channeled Debbie Harry in a black sheer catsuit and layers of chunky silver jewelry, a sleeked back blonde mullet, glitter makeup, and Harry's signature red lip. In "Jolene," Miley was just being Miley. This time around she looks nearly unrecognizable.

In the days since her cover was released Cyrus has been spotted out around New York City with Dua Lipa looking exactly like the '80s rock star in a baggy dark wash Canadian tuxedo and Haava Mustafa Texas buckle boots. The British shoe brand is known for doing a modern take on edgy leather boots inspired by youth culture and a too-cool-for-school attitude. And if this "Heart of Glass" cover could be a shoe, it would definitely be Cyrus's Havva boot. The cowboy silhouette feels like a nod to Hannah Montana with the hardware leading the way for a new chapter. Hopefully it's one filled with so many more iconic covers and fits to match.

Get the look:

Havva Mustafa Texas Buckle Boot

Shop now: $527; havvamustafa.com

Havva Mustafa XO Chain Boot

Shop now: $488; havvamustafa.com

Havva Mustafa Razor Buckle Boot

Shop now: $143 (Originally $474); havvamustafa.com

Allsaints Katy Boot

Shop now: $261 (Originally $348); nordstrom.com

Soda Picotee Western Cowboy Studded Ankle Boot

Shop now: $261 (Originally $348); amazon.com

Jeffrey Campbell Walton Studded Bootie

Shop now: $235; nordstrom.com

Dolce Vita Bo Bootie

Shop now: $108 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com

Roper Women's Amelia Western Boot

Shop now: $67; amazon.com

BCBG Cebina Studded Bootie

Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

Vagabond Betsy Tall Chelsea Boots

Shop now: $105; nordstrom.com

Wetkiss Pointed Toe Chelsea Ankle Booties

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

Caverly Western Boot

Shop now: $240; nordstrom.com