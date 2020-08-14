Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly split up

From Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson made things Instagram official last October.

The pair haven't been shy about sharing their relationship on social media since they started dating.

According to reports, they split a few weeks ago.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's relationship took literally everyone by surprise last year and went from zero to 60 in record time, with the Australian singer hinting he was already in love just weeks after they started dating. Then came endless dance videos, intimate Instagram posts and talk of music collaborations.

But despite all the major public displays of affection and declarations of love, it looks like Miley and Cody have split after dating for just under a year, according to E! News.

According to the publication, it's unclear why they ended their relationship but it was apparently Cody who decided to break things off. Meanwhile, People reports that the pair split a few weeks ago.

Neither Miley or Cody have publicly addressed the split, but Miley's been busy promoting her new single 'Midnight Sky' which dropped last night.

If the reports are true, it's clear the pair ~who were friends for years before becoming boyfriend and girlfriend~ are still on great terms because Cody congratulated Miley on the release. Sharing a clip of the song on his Instagram Stories, he added: "So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all."

Let's remember this isn't the first time Miley and Cody are reported to have split over the last 10 months and we haven't yet had any confirmation from them, but ~either way~ it looks like they're both doing ok, which is great to see.

