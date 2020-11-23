Miley Cyrus Birthday: The Wackiness in Her Persona Transcends in to Her Red Carpet Outings (View Pics)

Miley Cyrus' a terrific dresser. The wackiness in her personality transcends into her red carpet attires and the end result is always fascinating. On days when she isn't weaving magic with her vocals, Miley is out there living her life to the fullest. A red carpet darling, Cyrus' attempts are ravishing, bold and crazy all rolled into one. There are days when she decides to go all out with her wardrobe and then there are moments when she's willing to channel the inner princess within her. Webby Awards 2020 Winners List: Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, John Krasinski Bag Top Honours For Internet Excellence.

Miley Cyrus' sartorial style file is a blend of every essential red carpet ingredient. From sassiness to allure, her outings strike a perfect balance in regards to everything that's essential for making a stunning red carpet statement. From elegant gowns to LBDs, there's nothing that Miley hasn't attempted on the red carpet but the point to note here is the chutzpah that helps her nailing any damn silhouette. While her fandom gets ready to celebrate her big day, we help them reminisce some of her brilliant sartorial moments. Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Coping Up With Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth.

Have a look...

In Roberto Cavalli

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zac Posen

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Miley's had quite a year! Post her separation, the singer decided to focus on her singing career and has been busy with it ever since. We bet 2021 will belong to Miley! Here's sending her tons of happy wishes on her special day and raising a toast to her talented self. Happy Birthday, Miley! Have a great one.