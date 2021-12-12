Miley Cyrus Becomes A Christmas Card On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Miley Cyrus made a special appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live as part of Punkie Johnson’s holiday card in a sketch that brought the colorful cardstock to life.

Johnson played the role of Ruth, a Cyrus fan who sent the card to friends and family including a couple whose greetings magically come to life.

More from Deadline

“What better way to remind you that I met a celebrity at a restaurant 11 months ago than with my Christmas card?” Johnson as Ruth asked jokingly in the sketch below.

Miley added, “This woman came up to my table and said, ‘You’re Hannah Montana’ and then said she hated my music. She asked for a photo and implied if I didn’t take it it’s because I was racist.”

To keep in the spirit of the season, Cyrus shared a celebratory message with Ruth’s friends.

“So I guess Merry Christmas from Miley and…” Cyrus said before Ruth interrupts her. “You don’t know my name? You’re racist!”

Watch the clip from the episode hosted by Billie Eilish in full below.

nothing like a @MileyCyrus Christmas card pic.twitter.com/5bvkmwi67x — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 12, 2021

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.