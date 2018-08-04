Miley admits uncertainty over future despite bronze at European Championships

Hannah Miley at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Hannah Miley admits she could quit swimming this summer despite securing another major medal at the European Swimming Championships.

The 28-year-old just held off Great Britain teammate Aimee Wilmott to take bronze in the women’s individual 400m medley – gaining revenge after just missing out on gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Miley, who trains at the University of Aberdeen, could compete at a fourth Olympics in two years’ time but says that could be a step too far.

“I am happy and content with what I am doing but I do need to sit and have a think if I want to carry on for another two years because two years will go by really quick but at the same time it is a long time,” she said.

“I will let you know about retirement when it comes.

“I am very happy with third, obviously I would love to have a different colour of medal but it is just down to the race.

“I have been touched out of a medal so many times so it is nice to be in among the medals for that. I did my first European Championships in 2006 so to still be here in 2018 and still be medalling at the age of 28 is not too bad.”

Miley started slowly on the first 200m, which comprises of backstroke and butterfly, and was down in seventh at halfway.

That race strategy has cost her in the past, with near-misses in both the Olympics and Commonwealth Games but she came roaring back, finishing behind France’s Fantine Lesaffre and Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato for a medal

“Initially I thought I was fifth or sixth so when I looked up and saw I was in the top three, it was happy,” Miley added.

“It is just nice to come away with something that I can look at and it will bring back the memories.

“It is irritating because you don’t want to get touched out but that is the sport, you are not going to get things going your way every time.”

Elsewhere, Stephen Milne fell at the first hurdle in the men’s 400m freestyle with a seventh-place finish not enough to see him reach the semi-finals.

The 2017 4x200m world champion went out hard and sat second through 200m but the pace of the race eventually caught up with him and he faded down the last 50.

“Training has been different this year and I have needed to adapt. I am not too happy with that but I have to keep the head high and move on,” the 24-year-old said.

“It was not what I was looking for really but I have the 4x200m later in the competition so I can focus on that now.

“I think I am in good shape, I just need to get the race right. I knew it was tight but I gave it my best shot.”

