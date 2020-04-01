Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEMKT:MLSS) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

As you might know, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEMKT:MLSS) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$8.4m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.16 some 33% larger than what the analyst had predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analyst is expecting for next year.

AMEX:MLSS Past and Future Earnings April 1st 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from solitary analyst covering Milestone Scientific is for revenues of US$7.78m in 2020, implying a small 7.1% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 64% to US$0.06. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$13.0m and US$0.03 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analyst making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target lifted 50% to US$3.00, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Milestone Scientific's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 2.5% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 7.1% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.5% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Milestone Scientific is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Milestone Scientific. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Milestone Scientific going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Milestone Scientific (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

