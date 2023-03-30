Milestone Church Haslet Announces Easter Services

Haslet, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haslet, Texas -

Easter services are coming up at Milestone Church Haslet Campus, and members and visitors are invited to attend. On the Haslet Campus, there will be four identical services so that everyone can attend at a time that works for them. At each service, Pastor Jeff Little will give an encouraging sermon, and the worship team will lead everyone in great music.

Haslet Campus Easter Service Locations and Times



Milestone Church Haslet Campus | 1069 Eagle Blvd, Haslet, TX 76052

April 8 at 5:00pm

April 9 at 8:00am, 9:30am, and 11:15am

Online Services

For folks who can't attend services in person, Milestone Church has a livestream that can be accessed through Youtube Live, Facebook, or the website live.milestonechurch.com. Easter services will also be shown on KTVT at 5:30 a.m., WFAA at 6 a.m., KTXA at 9:30 a.m., and KDAF at 11:30 a.m. on Easter morning.

Easter services will also be held at the church's campuses in Keller and McKinney. During the Easter services at Milestone, viewers can also text in prayer requests and other needs. The church even has a live chat where people can talk to Pastors, connect with others, and be encouraged.

On the Milestone Church website, visitors can find information about when services are, where the church is located, how to plan a visit, and links to Meet Pastor Jeff. With this information, it will be easy to invite friends and family to attend Easter services.

During Easter services at Milestone Church Haslet, there are many opportunities to serve. Visit https://www.easter.milestonechurch.com/ to sign up to serve during one of the four services.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Keller, Haslet, and McKinney, TX.

Reaching People. Building Lives.

###

For more information about Milestone Church Haslet Campus, contact the company here:



Milestone Church Haslet Campus

Amanda Dunaway

1069 Eagle Blvd, Haslet, TX 76052

haslet@milestonechurch.com

1069 Eagle Blvd,

Haslet, TX 76052



Story continues

CONTACT: Amanda Dunaway



