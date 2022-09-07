Milestone for Cardinal Gibbons, thriller in Charlotte highlight Week 3 in North Carolina

Cardinal Gibbons marked Friday’s campus milestone — the Crusaders’ first home football game as an N.C. 4A state champion — by sharing the field with a state standard-setting, torch-bearing exemplar. Cardinal Gibbons’ 31-0 win over Richmond marked the Crusaders’ third win in as many games against the Raiders since April 23, 2021.

Richmond, in its 51st year, has won seven state championships among the state’s largest classification, tied for most in the state with Independence of Charlotte.

Richmond won its most recent state championship in 2008. Cardinal Gibbons hosted its first state playoff game in 2009, two seasons before Crusaders coach Steven Wright arrived at the Edwards Mill Road school. The 2009 Cardinal Gibbons team was coached by Mike Sheehan, now an assistant coach within the program. Sheehan’s son, Jack, is a Crusaders’ sophomore tackle.

Friday’s shutout added a unique point to the resume of Cardinal Gibbons defensive coordinator Nick Drew, who has enjoyed extremely rare success versus the Raiders.

The Drew-led defense has held Richmond scoreless in seven of the 12 quarters the teams have played in the past 18 months.

Providence Day’s David Sanders (70) celebrates with the team after a game against Weddington at Providence Day in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

THRILLER IN CHARLOTTE

Providence Day’s 21-20 win at Charlotte Catholic provided a quintessential example of the idea that no one lost the game. Rather, one team won the game. The host Cougars committed to a run-heavy offense resembling the program’s historic identity for a very simple reason — running the football, still works.

Charlotte Catholic, in limiting the Chargers’ possession time and forcing turnovers, forced Providence Day to make three perfect plays in the game’s final minute to win. Chargers quarterback Jaydn Davis had to make a perfect pass between two Charlotte Catholic defensive backs — and did that. Providence Day’s Jayden Hollar had to rise among his defenders to secure Davis’ pass — and did that.

The play to tied the score with 11.8 seconds remaining. Chargers kicker Jake Porter then had to convert an extra point. Porter did that.

Charlotte Catholic did not lose. Providence Day won.

MORE THAN FOOTBALL LOST

An overlooked shame in the aftermath of Friday’s Hillside-Dudley game, which was cut short by fighting outside Dudley’s stadium — with which no game players nor coaches were involved — was the exclusion of the halftime and postgame performance opportunities for the schools’ bands.

A Hillside-Dudley interscholastic athletics experience has celebrated students’ musical talents for decades, dating back to both schools pre-integration, and thus pre-N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) membership days. These traditions continue today through friendly band shows during halftime and after the game, or in the “fifth quarter.”

Wake Forest’s Brady Cole (61) celebrates with Michael Dipasquale (8) after his touchdown during the first half. The Wake Forest Cougars and the Southern Durham Spartans met in a football game in Wake Forest, N.C. on August 19, 2022.

WAKE FOREST DEFENSE STANDS

Wake Forest is awaking memories of the stout defenses that helped the Cougars to three consecutive N.C. 4AA state championships (2016-18). This fall’s undefeated Cougars have allowed zero points before the fourth quarter, and no more than eight per game through three contests. Wake Forest will have its first road test Friday at Cardinal Gibbons.

WATAUGA MAKES STATEMENT

Watauga is undefeated through three games, having avenged two of last season’s one-sided non-conference losses. The Pioneers rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to win 28-21 at Mitchell. Watauga fell 34-23 in the school’s 2021 meeting in Boone.

Friday’s outcome came one week after the Pioneers’ 23-19 home win over Maiden, where Watauga was shut out 47-0 last fall.

THREE FOR THREE BY FTIII

Forest Hills is 3-0 for the first time in more than two decades. The Yellow Jackets have been buoyed by a defense under the leadership of defensive coordinator Frank Toms III. Forest Hills has yielded just seven points in each of its wins.

The Yellow Jackets last had such season-starting success well before Toms, while a Crest student-athlete, helped the Chargers to the 2010 3AA state final.

Forest Hills has a “signature win” opportunity next Friday at home against Charlotte Latin.

TARBORO ECLIPSES 1,000 RUSHING YARDS

Tarboro, the reigning 1A state champion, surpassed 1,000 rushing yards this season in last week’s 48-15 win at North Edgecombe.

The Vikings have four players — Mason Satterfield, Tremaine McDaniels, Jamarion Dozier, and Trevon White — who have rushed 23+ times for 123+ yards while averaging 4.4+ yards per carry through this fall’s first three games.