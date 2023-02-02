Miles Teller talks acting with his wife in a new Super Bowl ad, 'Top Gun 2' Oscar nominations

The cast and crew of the blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick" may have the name Oscar on their mind following the movie’s six Academy Award nominations. But before March’s award show, one star of the film is thinking about a different trophy with a similarly iconic name.

The only hang-up for actor and diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan Miles Teller is if he’ll attend the Super Bowl to see who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"I go from saying, 'I absolutely can’t go,' to saying, 'Maybe I can make it,'" Teller, 35, told USA TODAY via Zoom, noting a work commitment is complicating the potential flight to Arizona. "The last one I was at (2018) they won."

Teller will be tuned in regardless. Not only is his team in the game, facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he and his wife will be on the screen. Miles and Keleigh Sperry Teller are starring in their first Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light. In the ad, called "Hold," the couple makes the most of waiting on hold by dancing in their living room with their real-life dog Bugsy and a couple of Bud Lights.

The union between Eagles fans and the Anheuser-Busch brand is well-documented. After the 2018 Super Bowl win, Bud Light helped offensive lineman Lane Johnson make good on a promise to buy Philly fans a beer by handing out free brews during the championship parade. Later that year, Bud Light gifted the Eagles a statue commemorating the iconic "Philly Special" play call between head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles.

Keleigh and Miles are also no stranger to appearing on camera together. Teller played Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend in her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me." Keleigh was cast as Miles' wife for the piece.

"(Filming Swift’s video) was a completely different experience," Keleigh explains. “I was basically just hanging out on set. This one, I was more active with my acting."

"(Our Super Bowl ad) kind of focuses on the mundane moments, the more frustrating moments," Teller said. "You can choose happiness, and I think Keleigh and I do. We have a lot of fun with each other as a couple so it didn’t really feel like we were acting."

The Tellers also reminisced about their travels as Miles promoted "Top Gun 2."

"It’s been wonderful," Teller said of his experience with the film. "You don’t really even think about award season for a big movie like this. But I think it’s just a reflection on the quality of the picture that we made.

"And Tom (Cruise) is the best. He’s the best ever to do it, in my opinion."

And unlike the other Tom, who is often called a "GOAT," it doesn’t look like Cruise will be retiring anytime soon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miles, Keleigh Teller talk Taylor Swift, 'Top Gun,' new Super Bowl ad