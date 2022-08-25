Miles Teller to Star in ‘The Gorge’ for Skydance and ‘The Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson

Miles Teller has signed on to star in and executive produce “The Gorge” for “The Black Phone” director Scott Derrickson.

The film, which has been described as a high-action, genre-bending love story, will see the “Top Gun: Maverick” star reteam with one of the blockbuster’s producers, Skydance Media.

Derrickson is coming off of the recent box office success of “The Black Phone.” He’s set to direct from a spec script penned by “The Tomorrow War” writer Zach Dean.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Crooked Highway’s Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark. Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman will also produce.

“The Gorge” is the latest addition to Skydance’s stacked live-action action feature slate, which also includes the seventh and eighth installments of the wildly popular Mission: Impossible series; “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and “Ghosted” for Apple TV+; and “The Old Guard 2,” “Heart of Stone,” and a reimagining of the successful 2001 “Spy Kids” franchise for Netflix.

Teller is repped by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

