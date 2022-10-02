Miles Teller Self-Deprecates in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Screen-Shot-2022-10-02-at-3.00.24-AM - Credit: NBC/SNL

Miles Teller’s maiden SNL monologue was largely one of self-deprecation.

“I know they like when you do impressions and play different celebrities, and I wanted to come prepared,” Teller began. “So I asked my friends what celebrity I look like, and I was thinking a young DeNiro, maybe a Paul Newman. And they were like, ‘Nope! Rachel Maddow.'”

More from Rolling Stone

Teller’s debut on the late night show saw the Top Gun: Maverick star reference the blockbuster Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel, which passed the $700 million threshold at the North American box office after a Labor Day weekend resurgence.

“One of the things that I loved about the movie is it really seemed to bring people together. I mean, it’s not every day you get a movie that’s loved both by the military community and the gay community,” Teller joked.

“It was also amazing getting to work with Tom Cruise. That guy is legend. We both pushed ourselves to the absolute limit for this movie: he did his own stunts, and I grew my own mustache,” he added.

Earlier this year, Teller starred in Kosinski’s Spiderhead, a psychological thriller that came out on Netflix less than a month after Top Gun hit theaters. Teller also plays the role of producer Albert Ruddy in The Offer, a drama miniseries that premiered in April about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.