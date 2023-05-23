Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Join Fortnite as New Skins (Thwip-Thwip)

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is almost here and, as a timely tie-in, “Fortnite” is bringing the film’s two lead Spider-Men to its multiplatform battle royale.

Starting Tuesday, Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 join the fight, accompanied by various “Across the Spider-Verse”-themed cosmetic accessories. There will also be Spider-Man-themed quests to complete.

It’s not the first time a variation of Spider-Man has appeared in “Fortnite,” but it is a big deal for fans of Peter Parker’s various doppelgängers. Miles Morales last received big-budget video game treatment with his standalone PS5/PS4/PC title “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” but it’s been a while since Spider-Man 2099 got some love.

The last major Marvel game to feature the futuristic Spidey was “Spider-Man: Edge of Time” back in the Xbox 360/PS3 era, wherein Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2099 had to team up in a time-travelling adventure to stop both timelines from certain doom. Before that, 2099 had a starring role in “Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions,” which was also a 360/PS3-era title. But that means it’s been over a decade since fans of Miguel O’Hara’s high-tech wall crawler have gotten to see him in a big-budget game.

Even though O’Hara’s “Fortnite” appearance is just a cameo, it’s sure to elate some diehards who’ve been waiting for one of the most visually distinct Spider-Men to get some contemporary love beyond DLC skins for the recent PlayStation Spider-Man games.

For those interested in Marvel superheroes but not up to speed on “Fortnite: Battle Royale,” it’s a popular extension of “Fortnite” that’s come to define the series with its 100-player competitive arena mode wherein gamers compete to be the last one standing in an ever-shrinking battleground. The free-to-play game is so popular, in fact, that it recently became an Olympic esport.

