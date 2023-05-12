Miles Morales Battles Spider-Man 2099 in Final 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Trailer

After getting a multiverse pointing meme in the second trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has now received a third trailer. Serving as the final trailer for the upcoming film, the latest look recaps many scenes we have already seen and builds on the action expected in the animated feature film.

Most notably, we see Miles Morales introduced to the confusing multiverse through the Spider Society after being reunited with Gwen Stacy. Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man learns about how his counterparts are charged with protecting the very existence of the multiverse, eventually clashing when he faces a new threat that pushes him to find out what it means to be a hero. The final trailer offers glimpses of a clash between Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099, along with a first look at the powers of Spider-Cat.

Watch the third trailer above and look for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to hit theaters June 2.

