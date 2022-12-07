Miles Kelly leads Ga. Tech to 79-77 win over rival Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly hit a huge 3-pointer and then a drove for the game-winner as Georgia Tech rallied to beat Georgia 79-77 on Tuesday night, taking advantage of a nightmarish final minute for Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts.

Roberts missed a 3-pointer, turned the ball over twice with bad passes, and was called for an offensive foul as he was trying to drive for the basket that would've sent the game to overtime.

A pair of second-chance buckets seemingly put Georgia (7-3) in control with a 77-73 lead.

The Bulldogs wouldn't score again as Kelly, who had a team-high 17 points, led the comeback for the Yellow Jackets (6-3) — with a big assist from Roberts.

He had a chance to essentially seal it for the Bulldogs, but his jumper from beyond the arc clanked off the rim.

Georgia Tech grabbed the rebound and raced down the court, where Kelly swished a long 3 that brought Georgia Tech within a point with about a minute left.

Trying to work the ball inside, Roberts made an ill-advised entry pass that was deflected and stolen by Deivon Smith, setting up Kelly’s drive into the lane for the basket that put the Yellow Jackets back ahead with 23 seconds left.

Roberts drove the lane, looking for the go-ahead bucket, only to have it blocked by Jalon Moore. Georgia retained possession, but Robert's inbounds pass was stolen by Moore, who was immediately fouled.

Moore made only one of two free throws, giving Georgia another chance. Actually, two,

Roberts drove wildly toward the basket, drawing an offensive foul when Smith went flying.

Georgia stole an inbounds pass around midcourt, giving Karlo Oquendo one last shot to launch a 3 that still would've won it for the Bulldogs. It bounced off the rim.

The game was tight throughout. Neither team led by more than eight, and a sequence in the second half showed just how tightly these rivals were matched.

With both squads playing at a frenetic pace and showing little regard for defense, the lead changed hands on eight straight possessions as the teams traded baskets.

Stunningly, they combined to score on 19 straight possessions before Georgia's Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe missed a pair of free throws with 5:17 remaining.

This was the Bulldogs' first visit to McCamish Pavilion since 2018. The scheduled game during the 2020-21 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: This will be a tough one to swallow for Roberts, who led the Bulldogs with 16 points and seven assists.

Georgia Tech: Kelly has a knack for hitting big shots at the end against state rivals. He also knocked down the winning basket against Georgia State in the closing seconds.

UP NEXT

Georgia: After a nearly two-week break, the Bulldogs return to Atlanta on Dec. 18 to face Notre Dame at State Farm Arena in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

Georgia Tech: Head to North Carolina on Saturday for the Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the struggling Tar Heels.

