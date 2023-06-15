Miles Johns injured, out of UFC on ESPN 46 bout vs. Raoni Barcelos
UFC on ESPN 46 will proceed with one less bout.
According to an announcement from the promotion, Miles Johns is injured, and has been forced out of his bantamweight bout against Raoni Barcelos. The fight has been canceled, and there will be no replacement opponent for Barcelos.
The event takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with the main card airing on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+.
Johns (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) would have competed for the first time in 2023. His last appearance was a unanimous decision victory over Vince Morales at UFC Fight Night 215 on Nov. 19, 2022.
Barcelos (17-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC) was set to enter his second bout of the year, looking to rebound from a first-round finish against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Fight Night 217 on Jan. 14, 2023.
With the removal, the 13-fight UFC on ESPN 46 lineup now includes:
Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Joaquim Silva vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Christian Duncan vs. Armen Petrosyan
Lucas Almeida vs. Pat Sabatini
Nikolas Motta vs. Manuel Torres
Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov
Alessandro Costa vs. Jimmy Flick
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez
Denys Bondar vs. Carlos Hernandez
Felipe Bunes vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Zac Pauga
