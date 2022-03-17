MILES Financial Group Opens New Corporate Office in the Inland Empire

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / It's extremely rare in our current climate for companies to be opening new offices. The economic climate caused by the pandemic has often done the exact opposite, closing down physical spaces as organizations struggle to maintain the rents they once paid. As such, when a company does open a new office, it's a strong signal that something is going right, and that is definitely the case with the MILES Financial Group.

The group is a family business through and through, a collaboration between three brothers, Billie C. Miles III, Patrick B. Miles Sr., MBA, Investment Advisor Representative, and Brain C. Miles Sr., Esq. Having witnessed first-hand the devastating impact the 2000 and 2008 market meltdown had on family members and friends, the brothers set out to reinvent traditional retirement planning and build a financial firm that truly cared about the people that they worked with.

Their mission from the very start was to focus on educating and informing families about how to protect their wealth from market volatility, unnecessary fees, and high taxes. Their proprietary, Stress-Free Retirement Planning Process (SFRP) includes everything from helping clients turn their IRA's and 401k's into personal pension plans which can provide income for life, long-term care planning, investment planning, and the creation of Wills and Living Trusts as part of a holistic estate plan. This is a fresh perspective compared to many retirement advisors who chase growth at all costs to try and maximize performance fees that they can charge. This sort of irresponsible advice is something that the Miles brothers have always pushed against. With strong values and ethics at the foundation of everything they do, they have built a tremendously successful organization that walks the journey with families, keeping their interests at heart throughout the process.

The number one priority when they work with clients is to protect wealth from market risk and ensure a sustainable and dependable monthly income for the rest of a client's life. And this philosophy has catalyzed tremendous growth within the organization, necessitating brand new offices in the heart of Ontario.

The brand-new offices are located inside the prestigious City National Bank building just across from the Ontario airport and the newly opened Topgolf sports and entertainment facility. One of the tallest buildings in the Inland Empire, its prestige shows just how seriously the MILES Financial group takes its mission. Along with partner offices in Orange County and Rancho Cucamonga, the new 2600 sq ft. premises will enable a closer connection to clients and a physical home for many retirees and pre-retirees looking for a business partner to help them handle their financial affairs, taxes, and social security.

For many of these people, no one has ever helped them plan a detailed vision of their financial future - so this work is quite literally changing lives. If you speak to Billie Miles, he'll tell you that: "We are most proud of the hundreds of clients we have helped retire earlier than they expected and with more confidence than they thought possible."

You can hear more about their financial planning philosophies on the Miles Financial Show, hosted by Billie Miles. The incredibly successful radio program has been airing on AM 590 THE ANSWER for the past 6 years and was picked up by Talk 960 in March of 2021. Widely regarded as one of the top retirement planning shows in Southern California, it's a great window into how the organization thinks about money and the related social implications that come with it.

If you're in the Ontario area, and in need of sound retirement planning you can trust, be sure to visit the brand-new offices and get started on your journey towards peace of mind for the Miles ahead.

About Miles Financial Group

The MILES Financial Group is a leading financial services firm specializing in tax-free asset growth, wealth preservation, guaranteed lifetime income, premium financing, and estate planning. They are committed to helping clients secure their financial future by developing savings and retirement solutions that meet or exceed their financial goals. To find out more, visit their website at https://www.milesfinancialgroup.com

Contact:
Miles Financial Group
800-250-4992
info@milesfinancialgroup.com
https://www.milesfinancialgroup.com

DISCLAIMER: "Miles Financial Group is an independent financial services firm that creates retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products. Miles Financial Group is not affiliated with the US government or any governmental agency. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss in periods of declining values. Any references to protection benefits or lifetime income generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investment products. Insurance and annuity product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Financial Planning and other investment advisory services are offered through LifePro Asset Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Miles Financial Group and LifePro Asset Management, LLC are unaffiliated entities. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed."

SOURCE: Miles Financial Group



