Miles Bridges reaches out to fan he hit with mouthpiece but hasn’t heard back

Rod Boone: Miles Bridges said he reached out to the young fan who got hit with his mouthpiece last night via Instagram and hasn’t heard back yet. The #Hornets say they are trying to connect the two as well.

Source: Twitter @rodboone

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges said he reached out to the young fan who got hit with his mouthpiece last night via Instagram and hasn’t heard back yet. The #Hornets say they are trying to connect the two as well. – 1:57 PM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung

Not sure I’ve seen so many fines in an #NBA season. Seems like every day there’s a new one. And here’s another…

Thing is, if Beverley received $30K for inappropriate statements to media, what does Miles Bridges get for throwing his mouthpiece which hit a 16-yr-old girl? pic.twitter.com/MIOxZic85w – 12:46 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Miles Bridges on hitting girl with mouthpiece: ‘Unacceptable on my part’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/mil… – 9:02 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked Miles Bridges about throwing his mouthpiece into the stands. He was very upset at himself for letting his emotions get the best of him and accepts any punishment from the league that may come his way. pic.twitter.com/HSal2XeNy0 – 10:49 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Miles Bridges “I feel like we improved so much this year, for the same thing to happen again is so frustrating.” – 10:41 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Hornets’ Miles Bridges throws mouthpiece into stands, hits fan after being ejected from play-in loss to Hawks

cbssports.com/nba/news/horne… – 9:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Miles Bridges tonight:

0-4 shooting threes

0-1 shooting mouthpiece

1 ejection

-30 +/- pic.twitter.com/C68tDXu151 – 9:34 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Miles Bridges popped that little girl in the head with his mouthpiece & she didn’t even flinch. Boss.

pic.twitter.com/JBLoT9lYPc – 9:27 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Miles Bridges just got tossed. Had to be held back from going after the ref – 9:20 PM

Story continues

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Miles Bridges ejected. – 9:20 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Miles Bridges played two possessions with his mouthguard out. These guys aren’t winning. pic.twitter.com/CHvwNN3OZU – 8:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

6 straight minutes on the bench for Miles Bridges is too much in a do or die game. – 7:52 PM

More on this storyline

“I was aiming for the guy that was screaming at me and it hit a little girl,” Bridges said. “So that’s definitely unacceptable on my part and I take full responsibility. … That’s out of character for me. You’ve been around me; I don’t act like that or ever flash out like that. So that was definitely wrong, a lot of emotions and hopefully I can get in contact with the young girl and sincerely apologize to her and do something nice for her, but that’s definitely on me.” -via ESPN / April 14, 2022

Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic confronts fan after game vs. Pacers, snatches and throws his phone -via New York Post / March 21, 2022

Shams Charania: Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan Wednesday night in Brooklyn. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 18, 2022