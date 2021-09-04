Mild winter, damp summer — 2021 has been a tick's dream year

·4 min read
Black-legged ticks, or deer ticks, can transmit a number of things to humans, including bacteria, viruses, and worms. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit - image credit)
Black-legged ticks, or deer ticks, can transmit a number of things to humans, including bacteria, viruses, and worms. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit - image credit)

Joe Hunt isn't usually squeamish.

"I'm not a guy who gets creeped out, but that creeped me out," Hunt said of a recent run-in with a tick.

He's lived in the same spot outside St. George for 45 years and has only seen the occasional tick, mostly on his dog. He doesn't remember ever finding one on himself — until June 30, that is.

After doing some work outside earlier that day, Hunt felt something crawling on his arm. It was a tick.

And it wasn't alone.

He estimates that there were between 24 and 30 ticks on him — and some of them were already embedded in his flesh and feeding on his blood.

"I still have times at night when I think I feel something crawling on me," said Hunt.

Lloyd Tick Lab
Lloyd Tick Lab

It might have been a bad experience for Hunt, but it's certainly been a good year for ticks.

It was a mild winter and a damp summer – and ticks really like moisture, Mount Allison University biology professor Vett Lloyd said.

"So the ticks were active all summer. They got more blood. They laid more eggs. They're just happy little crawly creatures," said Lloyd.

And they're about to get even happier.

"With the cooler weather starting to come in the fall, they're going to be coming out and very actively searching for their last blood meal before the winter."

More ticks becoming even more active is not good news for humans, considering those potential blood meals include humans and their pets.

CBC
CBC

A tick's life "is not what a human would call exciting," Lloyd said.

"They spend their nights in the leaf litter at the base of long grass or trees. Then, if it's suitably damp and not too hot or cold, they make their move — well, more of a grab really.

"They'll crawl up a long bit of grass or up a small shrub, hang on with their back legs, stick their front legs out and just wait for something with blood to wander by. If something with blood wanders by, they grab onto it, spend about a week drinking blood, and then drop off when they're full."

If they don't manage to feed that day, they try again the next day — or year.

That's right: ticks can survive a whole year without a blood meal.

"They are really, really hardy," Lloyd said.

They don't do a lot of moving, so they conserve energy very well. But if a female is going to reproduce, she does need to have a good feeding just before or after mating, said Lloyd.

"She can then cheerfully go and lay some 3,000 eggs. The eggs are incredibly hardy. You have to take the eggs down to about minus 30 before they pop. So they over-winter really, really well. And then in the spring, they hatch out and you get lots of little baby ticks."

Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via The Associated Press
Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via The Associated Press

So the damp season means more active ticks, which means more opportunities to feed, which means more baby ticks, explained Lloyd.

"So we'll see the worst of this next year, I would expect," she said.

And it's not the bite that's the problem. It's the diseases that ticks can transmit to humans and other animals — bacteria, viruses, worms, "all kinds of nasty things," said Lloyd.

One of the biggest concerns is Lyme disease.

Many types of ticks bite people, but only black-legged ticks transmit the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. Signs and symptoms of early Lyme disease include:

  • a characteristic skin rash that looks like a bull's eye

  • fatigue

  • chills and fever

  • headache

  • muscle and joint pain

  • swollen lymph nodes

If untreated, symptoms, including arthritis and neurological problems, can appear months after infection, according to a brochure from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lloyd said there are ways to avoid infection.

As a preventative measure, bug spray helps keep ticks away. After being outside, Lloyd said it's very important to do a tick check and remove any embedded ticks.

Tyson Koschik/CBC
Tyson Koschik/CBC

"Do tick checks because preventing a disease is just way better than treating it after you get it," she said.

While ticks can transmit a number of pathogens, the good news is that the bacteria that cause Lyme disease move particularly slowly, said Lloyd.

According to the CDC, ticks usually need to be attached for 36 to 48 hours before they can transmit the bacteria.

Along with increasing numbers of ticks in general, the percentage of ticks that carry Lyme disease is also on the rise.

In southern New Brunswick, about 20 per cent of ticks tested carried the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, although that number is higher in the Saint John area.

The percentage gradually drops the further north you go until it reaches about 13 per cent in northern New Brunswick.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback win

    A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.

  • Leylah Fernandez knocks off Naomi Osaka in third round battle at US Open

    18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • NHL players to participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics after agreement with IIHF, IOC

    After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • Kawhi Leonard makes hilariously awkward cameo in Drake's new music video

    Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.

  • US Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz upsets No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five-set thriller

    After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?

  • Why you don't want to draft Patrick Mahomes in your fantasy league

    Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.

  • NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

    The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.

  • Report: NFL's COVID-19 vaccine rate at 93% after roster cuts

    Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.

  • Steelers swing trade with Seahawks to land a confident cornerback

    Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.

  • Fans go wild over Drake dropping Antetokounmpo's name in new album

    Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.

  • OHL suspends Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely for conduct violations

    The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.

  • Who is the Blue Jays MVP?

    Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.

  • Premier League winners and losers

    The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.&nbsp;

  • Turner's error lets Posey, Giants take 1st over Dodgers

    TORONTO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Friday night to grab first place in the NL West. The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1. After both teams scored in the 10th,

  • HBCUs and NFL partnering to advance football opportunities

    The idea behind the HBCU Open House staged annually by the NFL is simple: providing opportunities. Reactions from the recent event indicate the league is on the right track in opening off-the-field paths for students and alumni from the historically Black schools that provide so many players to pro football. “The event was timely and strategic,” says Jacqie McWilliams, commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), one of three conferences in attendance. “It confirmed t

  • Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa's three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single. The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses at Seattle. They hadn't scored since

  • 'It doesn’t feel real' – Charlotte's Grant DuBose on amazing journey from Wal-Mart to stardom

    In Charlotte’s 31-28 upset of Duke, Dubose caught four passes for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns to power the school’s first win over a Power Five conference school.

  • Keuchel struggles again, White Sox lose to Royals 7-2

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago's 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for muc

  • Ohtani strikes out 8 on 117 pitches, Angels beat Rangers 3-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and threw a stateside career-high 117 pitches in seven innings, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night. The Japanese two-way star leads the majors with 42 homers and dropped his ERA to 2.97. He went at least seven innings for the fifth time in 20 starts this season. He reached at least 100 pitches for the fourth time in 32 big league starts. His previous high pitch count was 110 against Tampa Bay

  • Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners over Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10

    PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot. It was a good game for the 22-year-old Kelenic,