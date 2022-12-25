After a mild Christmas weekend, heavy rain likely ahead for the Sacramento region

Northern California and the Sacramento area are enjoying some of the best Christmas weather in the country. It won’t last beyond Sunday.

Heavy rains are expected starting Monday and will continue into Wednesday and beyond, possibly making travel difficult as people head home after the holiday.

Forecasters predict heavy precipitation throughout the region, with high winds, potential for flooding in urban areas, and snow at the upper elevations of the Sierra. It’s all part of an atmospheric river system, with moisture fueling rainfall across the Western U.S.

Following this dry holiday weekend, a series of storms will bring widespread precipitation to interior #NorCal starting Monday. Additional storms will be possible next weekend.



Plan ahead now! And stay up to date with the latest forecast at https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6Q6mLibN6j — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 24, 2022

“The strongest gusts will be in the mountains, where gusts of 65 to 85 mph and locally higher will be possible,” the National Weather Service office in Sacramento stated. “Plan ahead now.”

Rain showers are forecast to begin in the Sacramento area on Monday night, but the heaviest rain could fall early Tuesday. The Valley is anticipated to receive 1 to 2 inches, with wind gusting 35 mph or higher.

Rain and snow are expected to lighten up by Wednesday. Snow is forecast for 7,500 to 8,500 feet Tuesday, then to potentially drop to 5,000 feet overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and as low as 4,500 on Wednesday night.

Plan for moderate waves of rain and snow throughout the rest of the week, forecasters say.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast at weather.gov/sto.