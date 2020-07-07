Milan's six-minute salvo fires dramatic comeback to stun leaders Juventus

Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Milan scored three goals in six second-half minutes as they came from behind to stun Serie A leaders Juventus, winning 4-2 at the San Siro.

After a goalless first half, Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in quick succession early in the second period, giving Juve a 2-0 lead and putting the visitors on course to go 10 points clear at the top of the table.

The game changed when Milan were awarded a 62nd-minute penalty after a VAR check deemed Leonardo Bonucci guilty of a handball. Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted from the spot, then turned provider for Franck Kessié to equalise four minutes later.

Moments after the restart, Rafael Leão raced onto a loose ball after Ante Rebic was brought down, before firing low inside Wojciech Szczesny’s near post to put Milan ahead. Rebic added a fourth 10 minutes from time with a fierce finish from 10 yards to complete a famous comeback and lift Milan into fifth place.

The defeat meant Juve failed to capitalise on Lazio’s earlier defeat at lowly Lecce, although Maurizio Sarri’s side remain seven points clear. Their nearest challengers slumped to a 2-1 defeat despite Felipe Caicedo putting them in front after just five minutes.

Khouma Babacar headed Lecce level on the half-hour mark and the hosts had the chance to take a first-half lead, only for Marco Mancuso to scoop his penalty over the bar. Early in the second half, Fabio Lucioni headed in from a corner to put Lecce ahead, and they held on to climb out of the relegation zone.

The visitors’ best chance to equalise fell to subsitute Bobby Adekanye, whose header from close range was turned over the bar by Gabriel. Lazio defender Patric was sent off in stoppage time after appearing to bite Giulio Donati on the arm. It was an ugly end to another painful defeat for Lazio – their third in five games since the restart.

In La Liga, Atlético Madrid edged towards confirming their Champions League qualification with a 1-1 draw at Celta. Álvaro Morata put Atletico ahead just one minute in, but Fran Beltran levelled for the hosts early in the second half.

Valencia kept their hopes of European football alive with a 2-1 win over Valladolid, thanks to Lee Kang-in’s 89th-minute winner at the Mestalla.