MILANELLO: DRILLS ON POSSESSION; ATTACK AND DEFENCE

The team gathered at Milanello for another joint training session with Milan Futuro, though the group remains small due to several Rossoneri players being away on international duty.

REPORT

The first part focused on muscle activation with a series of exercises using low hurdles, followed by themed rondos to finish the warm-up phase. The session continued with the group working on possession drills, followed by attack v defence exercises and a series of tactical drills. To finish, the usual small-sided match on a reduced pitch.

WEDNESDAY 16 OCTOBER

The schedule includes an afternoon training session.





