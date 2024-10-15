Advertisement

MILANELLO: DRILLS ON POSSESSION; ATTACK AND DEFENCE

AC Milan
·1 min read
MILANELLO: DRILLS ON POSSESSION; ATTACK AND DEFENCE
MILANELLO: DRILLS ON POSSESSION; ATTACK AND DEFENCE

The team gathered at Milanello for another joint training session with Milan Futuro, though the group remains small due to several Rossoneri players being away on international duty.

REPORT
The first part focused on muscle activation with a series of exercises using low hurdles, followed by themed rondos to finish the warm-up phase. The session continued with the group working on possession drills, followed by attack v defence exercises and a series of tactical drills. To finish, the usual small-sided match on a reduced pitch.

Allenamento_1.jpg
Allenamento_1.jpg
Allenamento_2.jpg
Allenamento_2.jpg
Allenamento_3.jpg
Allenamento_3.jpg
Allenamento_4.jpg
Allenamento_4.jpg
Allenamento_5.jpg
Allenamento_5.jpg
Allenamento_6.jpg
Allenamento_6.jpg
Allenamento_7.jpg
Allenamento_7.jpg
Allenamento_8.jpg
Allenamento_8.jpg
Allenamento_9.jpg
Allenamento_9.jpg
Allenamento_10.jpg
Allenamento_10.jpg
Allenamento_11.jpg
Allenamento_11.jpg
Allenamento_12.jpg
Allenamento_12.jpg
Allenamento_13.jpg
Allenamento_13.jpg
Allenamento_14.jpg
Allenamento_14.jpg
Allenamento_15.jpg
Allenamento_15.jpg

WEDNESDAY 16 OCTOBER
The schedule includes an afternoon training session.


Tickets are available for AC Milan v Club Brugge, AC Milan v Napoli and AC Milan v Sassuolo: see you at San Siro!