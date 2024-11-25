Milan prepare for S. Bratislava clash: Emerson Royal injury concern, Camarda update

Milan defender Emerson Royal didn’t train with the rest of the team on Monday due to a minor ankle injury, while Tammy Abraham is expected to replace the suspended Alvaro Morata against Slovan Bratislava.

Milan trained at Milanello on Monday morning before a trip to Slovakia for a Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava.

CAGLIARI, ITALY – NOVEMBER 09: Rafael Leao of Milan celebrates teams second goal (1-2) during the Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan at Sardegna Arena on November 09, 2024 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

As reported by Milannews, Emerson Royal didn’t join his teammates on the pitch due to a minor ankle injury.

The Brazilian is still expected to be available, although Davide Calabria will likely start as a right-back on Tuesday.

Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi remain on the treatment table, while Alvaro Morata will serve a one-match ban.

The Spaniard has received three yellow cards in the opening four Champions League games.

Tammy Abraham regularly trained with the rest of the team today and is expected to replace the Spaniard in the Rossoneri’s attack. Francesco Camarda also worked with the senior squad today and will be available tomorrow.

Luka Jovic is injured and is not part of Milan’s UEFA list.

Christian Pulisic was partially rested against Juventus on Saturday and will return to the Milan starting XI, joining Rafael Leao and Samuel Chukwueze behind Abraham.