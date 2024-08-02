Milan offer Divock Origi in deal for Tammy Abraham: Roma not interested

Milan keep offering new players as possible counterparts in a deal for Tammy Abraham.

The Rossoneri are said to be very interested in the English striker but so far haven’t been able to come up with a convincing offer.

In recent days, Milan lined up a series of players eligible for a swap with Abraham.

According to La Repubblica, the latest name to have been offered in the conversations between intermediaries is that of out-of-favor Rossoneri attacker Divock Origi.

The ex-Liverpool man is on the margins of Milan’s project and is having trouble finding a new destination after his unsuccessful loan at Nottingham Forest.

Roma, however, are not interested and insist on monetizing as much as possible from Abraham’s sale without the inclusion of an additional counterpart.