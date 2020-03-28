Milan Men's Fashion Week to merge with Women's Fashion Week in September for first time ever

Photo credit: Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Like many industries, fashion is feeling the impacts of coronavirus – and now the pandemic is causing major changes in the fashion week schedule.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This September, Milan’s Women’s Fashion Week will become the first season to combine men and women’s collections, with the men’s shows slated for June now pushed back in light of the virus.

On Friday, Camera Nazionale della Moda (The National Chamber of Italian Fashion) announced the change, confirming the men’s shows due to run from 19th to 23rd June, will now run alongside Milan Women’s Fashion Week, planned for 22nd to 28th September.

Photo credit: Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images

Due to the unprecedented times, the decision was made to stop the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the organisation outlined possible alternatives for showcasing the men’s designers in June.

It read: “We are however working on new digital formats and new ways of encounter, in order to create a new storytelling on the days originally scheduled for the Milan Men’s Fashion week: b2b and b2c platforms for the benefit of brands, luxury companies, and all the other players in the fashion industry.

“We are aware that great efforts will be made in order to have the new collections ready by June to start an innovative selling campaign.”

Photo credit: Estrop - Getty Images

The news comes as Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode – French fashion’s governing body – also cancel the country’s upcoming men’s shows and couture shows, scheduled for 23rd to 28th June and 5th to 9th July, respectively.

“In light of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of houses, their employees, and everyone working in our industry,” wrote the Fédération in a statement.

Similarly, the British Fashion Council has cancelled the men’s shows scheduled for June, saying it was “looking at new ways to digitalise their fashion showcase platforms,” while New York’s Council for Fashion Designers of America cancelled the upcoming resort 2021 shows.

You Might Also Like