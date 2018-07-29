Milan Lucic tears into DeMar DeRozan for reaction to Spurs trade

Milan Lucic has an opinion on DeMar DeRozan. (Getty)

Please like your trade to San Antonio.

On Barstool’s hockey-heavy, basketball-loathing podcast “Spittin Chiclets,” noted big, bad, mentally-unbreakable NHL player Milan Lucic took aim at former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan, calling him, among other things, a “little bitter bitch” for struggling to come to terms with his trade to the Spurs.

Here’s the snippet:

Milan Lucic RIPS DeMar DeRozan for being bitter about the Raptors trading him#BashingBasketball with @spittinchiclets – https://t.co/iQIRvpvItc pic.twitter.com/yw4U6pbzPy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 27, 2018





Lucic’s hot take won’t cause even a minor ripple in basketball circles and will most certainly be shrugged off by DeRozan himself. That’s if he even catches word of the criticism.

Because instead, it’s a story for hockey people and hockey people only. They remain the only ones that would ever care to compare themselves, or their athletes, to ones in other sports.

It wouldn’t be summer without a reminder of that.

