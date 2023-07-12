Milan Kundera, bestselling author of The Unbearable Lightness of Being and most famous Czech novelist after Kafka – obituary

Kundera, pictured in 1973, specialised in writing about sex and tyranny - afp

Milan Kundera, who has died aged 94, was the most widely read Czech writer of the 20th century after Kafka, becoming an international celebrity in the 1980s as the author of the cerebral, unclassifiable novels The Unbearable Lightness of Being and The Book of Laughter and Forgetting.

By then, however, he was an exile. One of the dissident intellectuals involved in the Prague Spring of 1968, Kundera had remained in Czechoslovakia as persona non grata after the Soviet invasion, until he was all but driven out in 1975. He lived for the rest of his life in France, and his relationship with his homeland remained strained, even after the Velvet Revolution restored democracy there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Although, unlike Kafka, he lived to see fame, he also survived long enough to witness the waning of his reputation, and never received the Nobel Prize that had once been talked of as a certainty. Diminishing recognition was not, however, a fate likely to perturb Kundera, who lived a private life, and complained in his rare public utterances that his work was generally misunderstood.

Kundera specialised in writing about sex and tyranny, evolving a unique style of bemused, melancholy comedy that seemed, in his hands, equally appropriate to both. Its finest expression came in The Book of Laughter and Forgetting (1979) – his fourth novel, and the first he wrote in exile – which exhausted the critics’ superlatives when it was published in English in 1980.

It was essentially a collection of tangentially linked stories, interspersed with long passages of autobiographical reminiscence and philosophical speculation – its unity, Kundera averred, being thematic, as in a piece of polyphonic music. This fictional method became for many years enormously (and, perhaps, ruinously) influential on Anglophone novelists.

Milan Kundera addressing the Czechoslovak Writers' Union in Prague, June 1967, a speech that would influence the next year's Prague Spring reforms - Alamy

The Book of Laughter and Forgetting evoked the dismaying reality of the 1968 invasion (when “Russia, composer of the master fugue for the globe, could not tolerate the thought of notes taking off on their own”), with the result that the Soviets stripped Kundera of his Czech citizenship shortly after its publication. But it also featured numerous – and, the author insisted, strictly non-allegorical – forays into magical realism, including a memorable section in which a woman finds herself stranded on an island populated by cruel, feral children. (Children were rarely portrayed sympathetically in his work.)

Kundera’s next novel, The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1984), was episodic and essayistic as before, but more accessible, with an eccentric but tender love story running through it. Philip Roth, who, as editor of the “Writers from the Other Europe” series, had introduced Kundera’s work to an Anglophone audience in the 1970s, complained privately that the book marked a descent into “sentimentality, pornography and easy politics”; but it cemented Kundera’s transition from succès d’estime to worldwide bestseller.

Philip Kaufman’s 1988 film of The Unbearable Lightness of Being, starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Juliette Binoche, consolidated his fame. But although it was praised for capturing the novel’s comic-erotic spirit, the author loathed it and forebade further adaptations of his books.

Story continues

Daniel Day-Lewis and Juliette Binoche in the 1988 film of The Unbearable Lightness of Being - Alamy

Kundera rarely gave interviews – he equated journalists in democratic countries with secret policemen in Communist ones, as being inimical to the artist’s cultivation of a private life – but when he did he invariably complained of being misinterpreted. His work was not political, he maintained: “I [don’t] like Communist regimes; I detest them. But I detest them as a citizen: as a writer I don’t say what I say in order to denounce a regime.”

Those who automatically label art from Eastern Europe as dissident, he declared, “murder it no less brutally than the worst of the Stalinist dogmatists”. As a pessimist with little faith in humanity – he despised “the kitsch of hope” – he chose not to condemn but instead, regarding human folly as inevitable whether on the macro or micro scale, to find the comedy in it.

There was some debate as to whether Kundera was really a novelist at all. Ian McEwan rejected the charge that the books were merely dramatised philosophical tracts: “the reader is never repelled by cold abstraction. [Kundera’s] passionate inquiries remain rooted in and nourished by the lives of his characters whom he treats with an almost paternal tenderness.”

John Banville, by contrast, detected little of “that sense of felt life which the truly great novelists communicate” and noted that the most moving passage in The Unbearable Lightness of Being described the death of a dog, a character “more vividly drawn than any of his human counterparts”.

Kundera’s depiction of women was often deprecated, and in the 1990s the feminist critic Joan Smith cast him as one of the villains of her book Misogynies, cataloguing his characters’ repeated disgust at the physical reality of women’s bodies. She also cited his critical book The Art of the Novel (1986) in which, apart from an aside about his fondness for Agatha Christie, not one woman writer was mentioned.

Milan Kundera with his wife Vera in Prague, 1973, two years before they fled to Paris - AFP

Although he rationalised the endless sex in his novels – “a scene of physical love generates an extremely sharp light which suddenly reveals the essence of characters and sums up their life situation” – many commentators deduced that he was a sexual obsessive. There was supporting evidence. Philip Roth’s biographer Blake Bailey records that Roth once attempted to commiserate with Kundera for having lost so much when he left Czechoslovakia – “his money, home, parents, language … Kundera shook his head and finally stopped and said, a little impatiently, ‘Philip! No! I lost 16 girls!’”

Milan Kundera was born on April 1 1929 (he playfully relished the “metaphysical significance” of having come into the world as an April Fool) in Brno, a Moravian city he described as “neither completely metropolitan nor provincial”. His father, Ludvík Kundera, was a well-known concert pianist and head of the Janáček Academy of Music; as a boy Milan planned to pursue a musical career but finally decided that, although he loved music, he could not stand musicians.

The Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia turned him into an enthusiastic Communist, and in 1948 he enrolled at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague to study film, which he regarded as the only “art that serves the people”. Although his Communism initially bordered on the fanatical, he began to find it more and more difficult to take Stalin’s claims of moral supremacy seriously.

“I learned the value of humour during the time of Stalinist terror,” he recalled. “I could always recognise a person who was not a Stalinist, a person whom I needn’t fear, by the way he smiled. A sense of humour was a trustworthy sign of recognition.” He could not resist joking about Stalin’s utopian Marxist-Leninism, and so in 1950 he was ejected from the Czech Communist party for harbouring “hostile thoughts”, and expelled from college.

Milan Kundera in Prague, 1973 - AFP

He worked for a time as a labourer and a jazz musician before his party membership was reinstated in 1956 after Khrushchev repudiated Stalinism. He became a lecturer in world literature at his old college and began to publish poetry, although he expressed relief when inspiration dried up and he could disclaim the “somewhat ridiculous title of Poet”.

He went on to write screenplays, literary criticism and a play, The Owners of the Keys (1962), which dramatised the dilemma of a pacifist with committed political beliefs and enjoyed some success internationally.

Three much-praised volumes of short stories, published collectively as Laughable Loves, established his offbeat approach to satire and preoccupation with sex: one tale featured a gynaecologist who fathers innumerable children through secretly inseminating his patients during examinations. In 1967, after a long battle with official censors, he published his first novel, The Joke, which drew on his earlier unhappy experiences of daring to guy Communist orthodoxy and sold more than 100,000 copies in Czechoslovakia.

In the same year, in a speech at the Fourth Congress of the Czechoslovak Writers’ Union, Kundera denounced the “vandals” in power, living “purely in their own immediate present tense [who] are quite capable of turning their country into a wasteland with no history, no memory, no echo of beauty”. He was credited as an inspiration for the following year’s Prague Spring reforms, which were promptly rescinded after the Soviet invasion.

Kundera was expelled for a second time from the Communist party in 1970 after refusing to confess to ideological errors, and was dismissed from his teaching post, with sales of his books banned and foreign sales taxed at 90%. He scratched a living writing horoscopes for newspapers under a false name, while his wife Vera brought in money by working illegally as a teacher.

Milan Kundera with Slovak novelist and journalist Vladimir Minac in Prague, 1963 - Alamy

His next two novels, Life Is Elsewhere (1969) and The Farewell Party (1972), were first published in translation in western Europe. As his international reputation burgeoned in the mid-1970s his confiscated passport was returned to him, the Communist regime concluding that, as he was impossible to silence, he was better gone. He accepted a job at the University of Rennes and moved with Vera to an apartment in Montparnasse. In 1981 he became a French citizen.

The decline in his critical standing after the 1980s owed something to his political incorrectness but also to a consensus that his later books were perversely abstruse. Immortality (1990) lacked its predecessors’ charm, and was followed by three short, coolly received novels, which he wrote in (rather ponderous) French rather than Czech: Slowness (1995), Identity (1998) and Ignorance (2000).

“Despite his determination not to be labelled ‘dissident’, it seems his fiction did need Communism after all,” observed the Telegraph’s James Walton. “Without totalitarianism as an anchor, his political and social ponderings have drifted off into abstraction, losing both urgency and precision, and starting to inhabit ‘why oh why’ territory.” After a long gap there was a final, slight novel, The Festival of Insignificance (2013), which saw the octogenarian author as absorbed in sex as ever.

What really precipitated his fall from esteem, however, were the questions raised over his commitment to anti-Communism by those who had regarded it as the mainspring of his work.

He upset his progressive supporters by satirising the activities of the 1960s Czech Resistance movement in The Unbearable Lightness of Being, resulting in a spat with Václav Havel. Poems he had written in praise of Stalin in his youth were unearthed; there was even a suggestion, hotly denied by Kundera, that in 1950 he had reported the whereabouts of a military deserter to the Communist authorities, condemning the man to 14 years in a labour camp.

Milan Kundera at home in Paris with his wife Vera, 1990 - Gyula ZARAND/Gamma Rapho/Getty Images

In 1990 the writer Ivan Klíma dismissed Kundera as “an indulged and rewarded child of the Communist regime until 1968”, who then packaged his country’s travails for an international audience in a “simplified and spectacular way” and thus grew wealthy while his fellow Czech writers continued to labour under oppression.

Attacks such as these seemed to turn Kundera against the new Czech Republic, which led in turn to further accusations that his exile, by now purely self-imposed, signalled a lack of patriotism. He visited Brno occasionally, but always incognito; and he caused much dismay by blocking a Czech edition of The Unbearable Lightness of Being for 20 years, meaning that the most famous Czech book of its time could not be read easily by his countrymen.

Eventually, however, there was something of a rapprochement, and he accepted citizenship of the Czech Republic in absentia in 2019.

His motives and views seemed mysterious even to those who knew him well. The film-maker Miloš Forman, once his student in Prague, declared: “The better I know Milan Kundera, the less I understand the mystery and the enigma of this great writer and wonderful man.”

Kundera named as his recreations boxing, music and dogs. The journalist Antonio Caballero wrote that he “looks part boxer and part Pope, with high cheekbones, sunken eyes, the long arms of a boxer, and the great hands of a musician”.

Milan Kundera married Vera Hrabankova, at the time a television newscaster, in 1963.

Milan Kundera, born April 1 1929, died July 11 2023