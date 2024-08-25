Milan Futuro gearing up for Serie C opener tonight – the predicted XI

After winning the first two rounds of the Coppa Italia Lega Pro, Milan Futuro will play their first-ever game in the Serie C this evening. Virtus Entella are the opponents and Daniele Bonera is expected to field a strong starting XI.

Bonera and his Milan Futuro side have certainly got off on the right foot with two wins in two games (3-0 and 2-1). After Mattia Liberali and Alex Jimenez (brace) scored the goals in the first one, Francesco Camarda was decisive in the second with a nice brace.

Tonight, more specifically at 20.45 CEST, the Serie C season will kick off for the team and Virtus Entella are the opponents (away from home). Last season, they finished third in Group B and it could thus be a tough game for Bonera’s men, but a strong starting XI is expected.

Predicted Milan Futuro XI (4-2-3-1): Nava; Jimenez, Minotti, Bartesaghi, Bozzolan; Zeroli, Sandri; Cuenca, Liberali, Traorè; Camarda.

The game will be broadcast by Sky Italia in Italy but unfortunately, there are no streams for those living abroad. However, highlights and goals will surely be posted on Twitter so be sure to keep an eye on our profile. Hopefully, Bonera will get the start that he’s hoping for in the league.