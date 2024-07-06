Milan: Fonseca’s era begins today

Paulo Fonseca’s era at Milan begins today, as the Portuguese coach is expected to land at 11:50 CET at Malpensa Airport.

Fonseca is ready to start his tenure as Milan’s new coach today.

The ex-Roma boss has signed a three-year contract with the Serie A giants and will arrive in Milan on Saturday morning alongside his five staff members.

They are Paulo Ferreira, a former Porto and Chelsea defender, Tiago Leal (tactical expert and assistant coach), Paulo Mourao (fitness coach), Antonio Ferreira (goalkeeper coach) and Nelson Duarte (match analyst).

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Fonseca will land at Malpensa Airport, which will soon be named after ex-Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, at 11:50 CET (10:50 UK time) today, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The report claims that Fonseca will go straight to Milanello to see his office and the club’s training facilities. He will hold his first press conference as a new Milan coach next Monday when the Rossoneri will start preparation for the 2024/25 campaign.

The ex-Roma boss is so keen and focused on the Rossoneri project that his family will only join him in Milan in a few weeks and his wife Katerina will choose their home in the capital of Lombardy.