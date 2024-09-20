Milan derby, Kane records and the 100% club - European preview

San Siro is the home stadium for both AC Milan and Inter Milan [Getty Images]

The Derby della Madonnina is the pick of the weekend's action as Inter host stuttering rivals AC Milan at a sold-out San Siro on Sunday, in a match that could have big consequences.

New Milan boss Paulo Fonseca has won just one of his first four Serie A games, a 4-0 thumping of bottom-placed Venezia last week, and is coming under increasing scrutiny in the Italian press.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported the relationship between Fonseca and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, brought back to the club as a senior advisor in December, as "delicate".

It comes from a mixture of underwhelming early results, including the Champions League defeat by Liverpool on Tuesday, and Ibrahimovic's comments in the press.

"I am the boss and I am in charge, all the others work for me," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports Italia earlier this week.

Milan sit 10th but are just three points behind third-placed Inter, who have won two and drawn two of their opening four games and head into the derby on the back of an encouraging goalless draw with Manchester City.

"It will be a derby. We all know what it means for the club and our fans," said Inter boss Simone Inzaghi. "We'll face a team of great value."

Before that, Antonio Conte has the chance to take his Napoli side top of the table on Saturday when they visit Juventus, where Conte won five Serie A titles as a player and another three as manager.

Napoli are eyeing a fourth successive win, following their opening-day defeat at Hellas Verona, and have Romelu Lukaku on form with two goals and two assists in just two games since completing a move from Chelsea before deadline day.

However, it is Udinese who are the surprise Serie A leaders after four games, having narrowly avoided relegation last season.

On Sunday they visit Roma, who on Wednesday made Daniele de Rossi the first managerial casualty in the Italian top flight this season after failing to win any of the club's opening four league games.

Kane closes on another record

Harry Kane scored four against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. He needs one at Werder Bremen to break his latest record [Getty Images]

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane could become the top scoring English player in Bundesliga history this weekend - just weeks into his second season in Germany.

The 31-year-old has scored 40 Bundesliga goals in 35 games, level with the record of Jadon Sancho - who took 118 matches to reach the total across two spells at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho only broke the record last season, which had been Tony Woodcock's 39 goals in 131 games for Cologne in the 1980s.

Kane, who has scored seven goals in his past two games, and Bayern go to Werder Bremen on Saturday (14:30 BST).

Bayern have won all their games under Vincent Kompany so far.

Kane has scored 53 goals in 50 games for Bayern - compared to the 26 Robert Lewandowski managed in his first 50, and the 49 Erling Haaland hit in his first 50 games for Dortmund.

"He's already got five Bundesliga hat-tricks," said Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard.

"It's absolutely extraordinary, and he's had the best ever debut season in terms of goalscoring in Bundesliga history.

"The Bayern fans love him and if he stays I think he's going to break all kinds of records in the German league."

BBC pundit Stephen Warnock said: "He will score goals at Bayern Munich as he suits the way they play. The one thing about Vincent Kompany's teams is they do create so many opportunities,"

"He will be involved in 50 goals this season with goals and assists, but he will still get questioned about his England position.

"I don't know why people want to question him, he is still phenomenal."

His four goals in the 9-2 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday led to the Croatian team parting company with manager Sergej Jakirovic.

Another Englishman hoping to move up the Bundesliga scoring charts is Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens - who has six across three seasons.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals in all competitions this season, including two in midweek at Club Bruges.

Dortmund visit Stuttgart on Sunday (16:30).

Kane's record at Bayern. . .

Flick flying in La Liga

Barcelona look impressive in the early weeks of the La Liga season [Getty Images]

Barcelona have won five out of five in La Liga since former Bayern boss Hansi Flick took over in the summer.

Not only that but they have started banging the goals in - with 11 in their last two La Liga matches.

That momentum took a hit on Thursday, however, as they were beaten at Monaco in the Champions League.

Was that just a blip? Barcelona will look to continue their perfect league campaign on Sunday when they visit Villarreal at 17.30.

"I have told the team to lift their heads up because they are disappointed," said Flick following the defeat.

"But we have to focus on Sunday. It's the time to recover, hopefully players will be back with a lot of energy."

Four points behind Barca are Madrid rivals Atletico and Real, as well as Villarreal - with the top four all unbeaten.

Real host Espanyol on Saturday (20:00) and Atletico at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (20:00).

Europe's other 100% records

As well as Bayern and Barcelona, several other teams are looking to maintain their 100% winning starts in the league.

Paris St-Germain, who have scored 16 goals in four games, visit Reims on Saturday (20:00).

PSV Eindhoven have hit 20 goals in their five league wins and go to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday (15:45).

AZ Alkmaar, who have dropped just two points, could be top by that stage if they beat PEC Zwolle on Friday (19:00).

Sporting top the tree in Portugal with 15 points from five games and host AVS on Sunday (20:30).

The two teams within three points of Sporting meet on Saturday, with Vitoria Guimaraes hosting Porto (18:00).

Galatasaray have also won all their games in the Turkish league.