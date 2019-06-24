Milan-Cortina chosen to host 2026 Winter Olympics, Sweden denied again

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach announced on Monday that Milan-Cortina had been awarded the 2026 Winter Games. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

The choices for the site of the 2026 Winter Olympics were down to just two, and the final decision of the International Olympic Committee voters was announced on Monday. Italy’s Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo was chosen to host, beating the Sweden-Ars-Latvia bid.

Italy last hosted the Winter Games in 2006 when they were held in Turin. Cortina d’Ampezzo hosted the Winter Olympics back in 1956. Sweden, despite being a winter sports destination, has never hosted a Winter Olympics. Sweden was also denied the opportunity to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, with the IOC voting for Beijing instead.

