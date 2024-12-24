Milan confident about Theo contract extension despite tension with Fonseca

Even Paulo Fonseca is unhappy with Theo Hernandez and could drop him for the third consecutive time over the weekend, Milan are reportedly confident about reaching an agreement over a contract extension with the French star.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Milan are confident about extending Theo Hernandez’s contract beyond 2026, even if the French left-back has slipped down Fonseca’s pecking order in recent games.

Milan confident about Theo contract extension despite tension with Fonseca

MONZA, ITALY – NOVEMBER 02: Theo Hernandez of AC Milan is challenged by Pedro Pereira of AC Monza during the Serie A match between AC Monza and AC Milan at U-Power Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Theo started the latest two Serie A games on the bench, and the same could happen on Sunday when the Rossonieri host Claudio Ranieri’s Roma at San Siro for the last game of the year.

Fonseca is said to be unhappy with the defender’s attitude, even if the Portuguese tactician recently said that the decision to bench Theo was “not a punishment.”

Only a few days earlier, Theo’s agent had claimed that his client was determined to stay at Milan and reach an agreement over a new deal.

Theo surely had a better relationship with Fonseca’s predecessor, Stefano Pioli, but according to Gazzetta, the club remain confident about shaking hands with the defender and his entourage in the coming months.