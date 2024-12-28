Milan coach Paulo Fonseca ahead of Roma: “It’s a special match for me.”

Milan manager Paulo Fonseca previewed Sunday’s showdown between Roma and the Rossoneri.

The Portuguese technician discussed with members of the media the importance of tomorrow night’s game.

“Roma is a great club, they have a great team, good players and a great coach who has won a lot,” he said.

“Playing against Roma will be special for me. I have many friends there. But then each match feels normal: the desire to win, to play a good game, is always there.”

“In the next 90 minutes I will only think about winning.”

“I expected to have Pulisic available,” he added. “He is fine, he has recovered from the calf problem, but in the last two days he had an ankle problem; it arose in the recovery process and he is not ready to play tomorrow, not even for the bench.”

“Loftus-Cheek will be back next week. Morata and Bennacer are very well; the Algerian is very motivated, I am sure he will play. Musah and Leao are more delayed in the recovery phase.”