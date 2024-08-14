Milan coach Fonseca makes Rafael Leao prediction ahead of 2024-25 Serie A campaign

Paulo Fonseca is convinced that Rafael Leao will be a ‘different player’ at Milan in 2024-25: ‘He seems more open to playing for the team.’

Milan coach Fonseca spoke about Rafael Leao on Tuesday night after a 3-1 win over Monza in the Trofeo Berlusconi, the last friendly game before the start of the new season.

“He seems more open to playing for the team,” said the Rossoneri boss.

“We work well together and always chat. I don’t know if he will be better or worse than last season, but surely he’ll be a different player.”

Milan will make their debut in the new season at San Siro against Torino this coming Saturday.

During the same press conference, Fonseca also confirmed Milan’s main midfield target for the 2024 summer transfer window.