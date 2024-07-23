Milan closing in on move for Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlovic

Serie A giants Milan are now closing in on a move for Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

The Serbian has been linked with the Rossoneri for some weeks now and La Gazzetta dello Sport state that the move is inching closer.

The final pieces of the agreement are being put together by the two clubs, with Milan offering €18 million from their end, but Salzburg are currently looking at a higher figure. Milan are keen on making sure that talks take off and finalise before the squad flies to the United States.

The likelihood is that both parties will meet halfway to reach an agreement at around €20 million. Parties are closer than before after the recent meetings and Pavlovic’s stance has proved vital, as he informed his club about a desire to be sold to the Rossoneri. That is leading to Salzburg progressing with a move and the expectation is that the move will go through soon.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN