Mila Kunis Tells Ashton Kutcher She Uses 'Lunar Calendar' When He Catches Her Breaking Dry January

Mila Kunis is pouring a drink!

On Monday, the 38-year-old actress' husband Ashton Kutcher posted a hilarious video to Instagram, catching his wife red-handed as she made a drink at their home bar – breaking the only rule of Dry January.

"It is still Dry January and Mila and I have been doing Dry January and I think she is breaking Dry January right now," the That '70s Show alum, 43, whispered to the camera.

Asking what his spouse was up to, Kunis insisted "nothing," while dropping a drink pod in a Bartesian. (The couple are investors in the cocktail machine company.)

"No. I work off of the lunar calendar, so it's 'wet February' for me right now," she argued, pressing buttons on the machine. "Don't worry about it," Kunis added, as she and Kutcher burst into laughter.

"Cheers to #dryjanuary coming to a close!!" he captioned the clip.

The couple has been married since 2015 and are parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and son Dimitri Portwood, 5.

Over the summer, Kunis and Kutcher opened up the Los Angeles home they share with their family to Architectural Digest, which featured the rustic, sustainable space in an August issue.

"We wanted a home, not an estate," Kunis told AD of the farmhouse, while Kutcher explained, "We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant."