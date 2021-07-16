Mila Kunis Shut Down Ashton Kutcher’s Attempt To Fly To Space

Mila Kunis was not over the moon with her husband’s plan to fly to space.

In an interview published Thursday, Ashton Kutcher told website Cheddar News that he’d bought a ticket for billionaire Richard Branson’s next Virgin Galactic flight and was all set to rocket into space — until his wife, Kunis, talked him out of it.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the sixth annual Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center in 2017. (Photo: C Flanigan via Getty Images)

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” Kutcher said.

Kutcher became the 500th person to buy a Virgin Galactic space flight ticket back in March 2012, three years before he and Kunis got married.

Branson, who owns the space travel company, and five of his employees hurtled into space from New Mexico on Sunday. The nearly 71-year-old is the first person to blast off in his own spaceship, beating fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin by nine days, the Associated Press reported.

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and its mothership separate as they fly above Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico, on Sunday. (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images)

Branson and the other passengers reached an altitude of about 53 miles over the New Mexico desert, allowing them to see the curvature of Earth and experience a few minutes of weightlessness before heading back down.

Virgin Galactic plans to do one more test flight before it begins flying paying customers, CNN reported. The company already has more than 600 potential space tourists with reservations, per AP. Tickets initially cost $250,000 each, but when the company reopens ticket sales soon they’ll be pricier.

“I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight,” Kutcher told Cheddar.

Although Kunis shut down her husband’s current dream (perhaps because she saw this bit on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”), Kutcher is not giving up.

“At some point, I’m going to space,” he said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.