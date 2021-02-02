Mila Kunis Shares the Crafty Parenting Hack She and Ashton Kutcher Use to Keep Their Kids Busy

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are finding new ways to keep their children busy nearly a year into quarantine.

In a new interview with Extra, Kunis, 37, said that she and her husband, 42, "are figuring it out" when asked how they've navigated parenting daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, Kunis said that the couple have uncovered a crafty parenting hack to occupy their kids at home.

"We've done every craft humanly possible," the Breaking News in Yuba County star said. "We've now allocated trash as crafts… so we have a thing called Happy Trash. You guys can take that and run with it."

Kunis added, "Happy Trash, when you run out of things to do, you give your children a bag of happy trash and it's like recyclables and they can make a robot out of it, or a fort, or a town or a city."

C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

RELATED: Mila Kunis on the 'Huge Difference' Between Raising a Son and Daughter: 'My Boy's Like a Sloth'

Nearly 15 years after starring on That '70s Show together, Kunis and Kutcher are set to reunite on-screen for a new Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos.

And according to Kunis during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, some of the motivation behind taking the gig had to do with the couple's need to escape lockdown with their children.

"It was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine [or] 12 months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off!' "the Bad Moms star joked. "Literally we were like, 'Yeah, okay, let's do it.' And so we did it. And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!' "

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Story continues

Kunis told ET that the brief time away from her kids was "amazing," adding, "I love my children so very much!" She also admitted that being apart from her little ones felt "weird" since they're so tight-knit.

"Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency," Kunis explained. "... We haven't left each other. We're in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

RELATED:Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sing "La Vaca Lola" for Their Kids in Adorable Family Video

In March 2020, Kunis and Kutcher appeared on Brit + Co founder and CEO Brit Morin's iHeartRadio podcast Teach Me Something New, where Kunis shared that the couple are "silly at home," joking that they are "very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don't have skill."

"I think that's just being idiots," the mom of two quipped.

She added, "I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself."