Mila Kunis explains why she used to tell people she was Russian and not Ukrainian

Ellie Harrison
·2 min read

Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, has said that she used to tell people she was Russian.

The Friends with Benefits star was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi. In 1991, when she was seven, her family fled from Soviet Ukraine to the United States.

In a new interview with Maria Shriver for Conversations Above the Noise, Kunis said: “People were like, ‘Oh, you’re so Eastern European.’ I was like, ‘I’m so LA! What do you mean?’ Like, my whole life I was like, ‘I am LA through and through.’”

Kunis said that because she identified so strongly as an American, for a long time, being Ukrainian felt “irrelevant” to her, despite having close friends in the country and visiting it with her husband, the actor Ashton Kutcher.

She said that whenever people would ask her where she was from, she’d say she was Russian for “a multitude of reasons”.

Kunis continued: “One of them being when I came to the States and I would tell people I’m from Ukraine, the first question I’d get was, ‘Where is Ukraine?’ And then I’d have to explain Ukraine and where it is on the map, and I was like, ‘Ugh, that’s exhausting.’”

She soon realised that if she said she was from Russia, people would know where she meant. “I was like, great, I’ll just tell people from Russia,” she said.

Kunis said everything changed for her when Russia invaded Ukraine last month. “This happens and I can’t express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out,’” she said. “It was the weirdest feeling.”

Maria Shriver and Mila Kunis (YouTube)
Maria Shriver and Mila Kunis (YouTube)

She said she will no longer be telling people she’s from Russia. “Hell no, I’m from Ukraine!” she said.

Kunis and Kutcher have raised over £13m to aid victims of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Last week, the couple announced that they will match donations of up to $3m (£2.5m) to help supply humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

In a video appeal, Kunis said there was “no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity”.

Read The Independent’s live updates on the conflict here.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Russia counts on sanctions help from China; U.S. warns off Beijing

    Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but the United States warned Beijing not to provide that lifeline. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said sanctions had deprived Moscow of access to $300 billion of its $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves, and added that there was pressure on Beijing to shut off more.

  • Rebel Wilson Roasts the Royal Family in Outlandish Debut as BAFTA Awards Host

    Rebel Wilson, one of the BAFTA Awards’ most memorable presenters in past years, did not disappoint as its host. The “Pitch Perfect” actor stole the show on Sunday during the first BAFTA Awards to take place in-person since the organizations’s groundbreaking 2020 diversity review. Wilson presented the best director award at the ceremony in 2020 […]

  • Taiwan says ASUS will 'evacuate' Russia after Ukraine urges exit

    Taiwanese personal computer maker ASUS will consider its reputation and put in place a plan to "evacuate" its staff and business in Russia, Taiwan's economy minister said on Monday, after a Ukraine minister asked it to leave the country. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, tweeted a letter on Thursday to ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih calling on the company to end its business in Russia.

  • Ukraine accuses Russian forces of kidnapping the mayor of Melitopol

    Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to ‘physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine’s lawful local authorities’

  • William Hurts' six most memorable roles

    The actor brought complexity to his handsomeness and became an Oscar-winning icon of the 1980s.

  • Rams Coach Sean McVay and Fiancée Veronika Khomyn 'Proudly Stand with' Ukraine at Critics Choice Awards

    "They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery, their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring," Veronika Khomyn said of her "fellow Ukrainians"

  • Russia says nearly half its reserves are frozen, counts on ties with China

    Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions, which it said had frozen nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves. "But I think that our partnership with China will still allow us to maintain the cooperation that we have achieved, and not only maintain, but also increase it in an environment where Western markets are closing."

  • Oscar-winning Marvel actor William Hurt dies aged 71

    His family said the actor died peacefully and of natural causes.

  • Russia's finance minister has admitted the country can't use nearly half its $640 billion foreign currency war chest because of Western sanctions

    Russia wants to use its foreign currency reserves as a cushion against economic sanctions imposed by the US and its allies and to prop up its economy.

  • Thousands take to the snow for Skimarathon return

    STORY: Known as the second largest cross-country skiing event in the world, thousands were attracted to Grisons high valley to conquer the 42-km long marathon route from Maloja to S-chanf.In the men’s elite race, Roman Furger, fresh off an 11th-place finish in the 50km race at the Beijing Olympics, sealed a fourth win in the competition, with the Swiss crossing the line ahead of veteran countryman Dario Cologna, and France’s Tom Mancini third.On the women’s side, local Nadja Kalin from St. Moritz was a surprise winner as the 20-year-old clinched victory ahead of French pair Celine Chopard and Enora Latuilliere.

  • Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

    Maria Bartiromo’s own colleague is featured prominently in pro-Russian state TV coverage

  • Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek bring glam to BAFTAs

    Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Benedict Cumberbatch and more stars walked the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards in London. (March 13)

  • Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease

    Elena Yurchuk saw families with children blown up and the hospital she worked in reduced to rubble during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t know if I have a home or not," said the 44-year-old nurse from the northern Ukrainian town of Chernihiv. Yurchuk has arrived to safety in the Romanian border town of Suceava, which has welcomed thousands of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the past days.

  • Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies at 71; starred in 'Body Heat' and 'Broadcast News'

    Oscar-winning actor William Hurt has died at age 71, according to reports. He earned three consecutive Oscar nominations in the mid-1980s and won one.

  • Lady Gaga Goes All Out Glam in Plunging Ralph Lauren Gown at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

    Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in House of Gucci

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.