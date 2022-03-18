Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Surpass $30 Million Fundraising Goal for Ukrainian Refugees: 'Overwhelmed'

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are continuing to help Ukrainians in need amid Russia's invasion.

"We just want to say that we hit our goal," Kunis, 38, said in an Instagram video shared Thursday. She and Kutcher, 44, added that over 65,000 people helped them raise more than $30 million in funds for Ukraine.

The Bad Moms actress, who was born in Ukraine, continued, "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support. And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

"Our work is not done," said Kutcher. "We're going to do everything we can to ensure the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact for those in need."

Kutcher went on to promise that he and Kunis will "treat every dollar as if it's being donated out of our pocket — with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for a positive outcome for others."

Kunis reiterated the pair's gratitude for the support and urged followers to donate to similar causes, adding: "Please don't stop."

"This is just the beginning to a very, very, very long journey," she said.

She and Kutcher wrote in the caption, "Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now." The couple noted in a previous Instagram post that "Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine."

The That '70s Show alums first shared their $30 million fundraising goal on March 3, directing supporters to a GoFundMe campaign. The couple kicked things off by donating $3 million themselves. They reached the halfway mark within 48 hours and have currently raised more than $34 million, per their GoFundMe page.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," Zelenskyy told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.