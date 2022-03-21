Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ‘amazed’ Zelensky by raising £26m

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have “amazed” the Ukrainian President with their impressive appeal which has already raised $35million (£26million).

Proud Ukrainian Kunis, 38, and her husband, 44, have inspired many after they started an appeal where they vowed to match three million dollars (two million) in donations to help supply humanitarian aide to Ukrainian refugees.

Now Volodymyr Zelensky, 44, has heaped on the praise for the Hollywood power couple as “real role models” after he joined them on a video call on Sunday.

Volodymyr Zelensky heaped on the praise for the Hollywood power couple (Mila Kunis Twitter)

The leader named the couple as one of the first to respond to the invasion of Ukraine.

Alongside a photograph from their video call, Zelensky wrote: “Ashton Kutcher @aplusk and Mila Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, were among the first to respond to our grief and have already raised $35 million to help refugees from Ukraine.

“I am amazed at how deep they are in the topic and how serious they are. A real role model.”

It comes as Kunis revealed the couple were “overwhelmed” with the kindness of the people sharing their donations with the appeal.

She wrote: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support... We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need.”

Kunis and Kutcher go way back with Zelensky and his wife Olena as pictures of their dinner date in 2019 resurfaced in recent weeks.

At the time, Ukraine’s First Lady shared pictures of the group in conversation over dinner on Instagram.

Zelensky said of the meeting: “I met with Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis and actor and producer Ashton Kutcher.

“We had a very fruitful conversation about cinema, in particular about the development of the Ukrainian film industry, as well as ways to attract investment in it.”