Mikko Rantanen expected to return to Colorado Avalanche lineup tonight

Ailish ForfarNHL Editor
Mikko Rantanen is expected to return to the Avalanche lineup this evening. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
Colorado fans, rejoice! Mikko Rantanen, who missed the last 16 games with a lower-body injury, is expected to return to the Avalanche lineup this evening against the Blackhawks.

Rantanen tweaked his leg in a strange way back on October 21 against the St. Louis Blues when the blade of his skate got caught in the ice.

At the time of his injury, the young Finnish star was tied for the Avalanche lead in points (12), goals (5) and game-winners (2) in nine games played. Since then, Colorado went 8-7-1 and currently sit third in the Central Division.

The Avalanche enter tonight’s game riding two straight wins, and a run of 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

