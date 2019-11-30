Mikko Rantanen expected to return to Colorado Avalanche lineup tonight
Colorado fans, rejoice! Mikko Rantanen, who missed the last 16 games with a lower-body injury, is expected to return to the Avalanche lineup this evening against the Blackhawks.
Rantanen tweaked his leg in a strange way back on October 21 against the St. Louis Blues when the blade of his skate got caught in the ice.
Brutal looking leg injury for Mikko Rantanen pic.twitter.com/fVB24NGGJn
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 22, 2019
At the time of his injury, the young Finnish star was tied for the Avalanche lead in points (12), goals (5) and game-winners (2) in nine games played. Since then, Colorado went 8-7-1 and currently sit third in the Central Division.
The Avalanche enter tonight’s game riding two straight wins, and a run of 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
