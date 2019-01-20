Mikko Koskinen's absurd save on Johnny Gaudreau doesn't even make sense

There’s no official award crowning the save of the year in the NHL, but if there was, the candidates list so far would consist of about 17 different Andrei Vasilevskiy leg saves, and this asinine effort from Mikko Koskinen.

During the season’s third instalment of the Battle of Alberta, the Oilers netminder made us question everything we thought we knew about the human shoulder joint as the 30-year-old stole what looked to be a sure tally from steaming-hot Flames sniper Johnny Gaudreau.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mikko Koskinen, this is absurd. pic.twitter.com/wLlR8OCHnz — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) January 20, 2019





From the standard front angle it doesn’t look like much more than a goaltender squeezing against his post to try and prevent a short-side goal, but upon closer inspection, the stop was absurd.

How did Koskinen keep this out? 😱 pic.twitter.com/qRhONxUDk9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 20, 2019





And here’s one more glance to confirm your eyes are not going wonky on you.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Koskinen makes the best save ever!!! pic.twitter.com/rCb8Zj4EgP — Willard (@true2canada) January 20, 2019





Story continues

Gaudreau threw one on net after making a quick burst forward and catching Koskinen slightly off his post, but the Oilers ‘tender somehow snagged the puck with his left mitt right on the goal line after it squeaked between his right arm and the post.

This incredible save raises a few questions. Like, how did Koskinen have the wherewithal to bring his glove behind and across his back like that? How did he feel that puck trickle by him that quickly? And what about the height? How did he know exactly how high the puck would be and time it so perfectly? Was this a pure fluke? Are human shoulders and elbows, under any circumstance, ever supposed to bend like that?

So many questions and so few answers, at the moment, but I can confirm this save is insane no matter which was you slice it.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada:



