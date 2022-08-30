Mikhail Gorbachev Dies: Last Leader Of Soviet Union Was 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ushered in an era of reform in the Soviet Union and played a role in ending the Cold War with the West, has died, Russian state media and other outlets reported on Tuesday.

He was 91.

He was the last leader of the Soviet Union, something that colored his legacy for many of the country’s citizens. But his tenure saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and the lifting of the Iron Curtain. When he came to power in 1985, he stood in contrast to his immediate predecessors: Young, vibrant and smiling.

Russian state TV said that Gorbachev died after a “long and grave illness.”

