Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 91: See the former Soviet leader's political career in photos

Camille Fine and Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, died at the age of 91 of "a long and grave illness," Russian news agencies reported Tuesday.

Gorbachev was one of the major political figures of the late 20th century, leading the Soviet Union from 1985 until its dissolution in 1991, as he attempted to introduce more open economic and political policies in the communist state, eventually resulting in the end of the Cold War.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his efforts at arms control, and after his time as the leader of the Soviet Union, he focused on his Gorbachev Foundation, which "conducts research into social, economic and political problems of critical importance at the current stage in Russian and world history."

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev raises a clenched fist as he makes a point on the second day of the extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow on Aug. 27, 1991. Gorbachev threatened to resign if the republics refused to sign a Union Treaty to hold the Soviet Union together.
President George Bush, second from left, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, first lady Barbara Bush and Raisa Gorbachev, left, laugh on July 30, 1991, in Moscow at the beginning of the two-day U.S.-Soviet Summit dedicated to disarmament.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev makes his first appearance since the military coup, speaking to reporters at his country house on Aug. 21, 1991, shortly before his return to Moscow after the coup failed. Behind Gorbatchev stands Russian vice-president Alexander Rutskoi, second right.
Mikhail Gorbachev addresses local residents and the press, in Siauliai on Jan. 12, 1990, during his three-day visit to the Soviet Republic of Lithuania. Lithuania legally separated from the Soviet Union on March 11, 1990.
The last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speaks during his press conference in Moscow, on Feb. 21, 2011.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and Israeli President Shimon Peres attend the Gorby 80 Gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 30, 2011, in London. The concert celebrated the 80th birthday of the former Soviet leader.
The last Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses guests after a bust of himself by French artist Serge Mangin was unveiled in Berlin, on Nov. 9, 2009.
Mikhail Gorbachev waits prior to releasing a balloon during a street party organized by the German government to mark the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Nov. 9, 2014, in Berlin. Thousands of illuminated balloons sailed into the night sky Sunday from the former route of the Berlin Wall.
President Ronald Reagan talks with Soviet general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev during a two-day summit between the superpowers in Geneva on Nov. 21, 1985.
A portrait of Mikhail Gorbachev is presented to the former Soviet leader at the Gorby 80 Gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 30, 2011, in London. The concert celebrated the 80th birthday of the former Soviet leader.
Former president of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, left, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former German foreign minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher gather for photographers next to a piece of the Berlin wall during the opening of the &quot;Museum of the Glienicker Bridge&quot; housed in the 19th-century Schoeningen villa in Potsdam by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Nov. 8, 2009, as part of the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, 2009.
Pope John Paul II and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev gather for photographers after their historical audience at the Vatican on Dec. 1, 1989.
Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev enjoys the view of Brandenburg Gate before attending a symposium on security in Europe 25 years after the fall of the &quot;Wall&quot; in Berlin on Nov. 8, 2014. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev warned in Germany on Nov. 7, 2014, of new East-West tensions sparked by the Ukraine crisis, speaking ahead of ceremonies commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev enjoys the view of Brandenburg Gate before attending a symposium on security in Europe 25 years after the fall of the "Wall" in Berlin on Nov. 8, 2014. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev warned in Germany on Nov. 7, 2014, of new East-West tensions sparked by the Ukraine crisis, speaking ahead of ceremonies commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. 

Contributing: William Welch, USA TODAY

