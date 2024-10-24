A Spurs star is born as teenager Mikey Moore compared to Neymar

Mikey Moore was given a standing ovation from Tottenham’s home crowd - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur teenager Mikey Moore earned a comparison to Brazilian superstar Neymar and a standing ovation from the home crowd as a Richarlison penalty maintained the club’s perfect start to the Europa League.

He may have missed a good early chance to score, but 17-year-old Moore lived up to the hype, showing strength and skill past his years, and further convinced Spurs fans that a new star has been born.

Having started on the right, Moore switched to the left at half time and ran AZ Alkmaar right-back Seiya Maikuma so ragged that he had to be replaced with more than 20 minutes remaining.

Tottenham fans have been waiting for a new homegrown hero since Harry Kane and it looks like they have one in Moore.

James Maddison, who was Tottenham’s captain for the night, said: “From minute 45 to 65, I thought we had Neymar on the left wing. He was brilliant. Demanded the ball. Fearless. That young fearless mentality, you never want to take that away from him.

“He’s a young kid, a brilliant lad, he’s a lovely boy. Takes on information and he has got bags of ability. So, I will be there as an older player, hopefully with some wise words, to help him along the way. He has all the ability.”

Asked about Maddison’s comparison of Moore to Neymar, Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou said: “It’s pretty hard for me to keep a lid on it now, isn’t it? He was exciting, there’s no point denying it.

“I love the way Mikey is taking it in his stride, working hard every day, wanting to develop, understanding this is a journey. It would be very easy for a young guy like him, just turned 17, to feel like he has made it, but I never get that sense. It’s exciting, it really is.

“He’s developing well. We just have to be careful when and where we use him. You worry about putting too much pressure on young players in today’s world, but the thing that gives me the most confidence is the way he’s handling everything. I don’t think what Madders said will affect him tomorrow.”

Moore almost marked his first home start with a goal after just five minutes. Timo Werner played an inviting cross from the left, but the teenager headed wide at the back post.

He did not let his head drop and really came to life in the second half, when Brennan Johnson replaced Werner, who looked bereft of confidence as he missed a good first-half chance, and Moore was switched to the left.

After Moore delivered a cross that was almost turned in by Lucas Bergvall, the Tottenham crowd responded with chants of ‘Mikey Moore, he’s one of our own’ and the England Under-19 international immediately skipped past a couple of challenges.

It was another of Tottenham’s teenagers, 18-year-old Bergvall, who won the penalty from which the home side scored the winning goal. He was taken down by Maxim Dekker, as he attempted to get on the end of Rodrigo Bentancur’s pass

Maddison and Richarlison argued over who would take the penalty, but the Brazilian finally got his way and netted from the spot. The pair then hugged in celebration with the disagreement quickly forgotten.

“Initially we both wanted to take it,” said Maddison. “I’m a senior player, I was captain today, I was going to take it. But I thought Richarlison has come back from an injury, it’s difficult for a striker - a first goal gives confidence. Hopefully, that gives him a big boost.”

Moore flashed a shot wide and forced goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro into a save, but Forster had to make a good stop from Alkmaar substitute Mayckel Lahdo to maintain Tottenham’s lead.

Alkmaar went down to 10 men when David Moller Wolfe was shown a second yellow card before Moore received his standing ovation. The smart money says it will not be his last.

10:29 PM BST

Ange Postecoglou speaks to TNT Sports

“For the most part I thought we did okay, we controlled the game and made them work hard for their chances. We probably could have had a couple more goals but overall considering the context with all the changes I thought it was okay.”

On the half-time change:

“Timo was getting in some good areas but he’s obviously low on confidence. Had Johnson on the bench and thought it was a good time to bring him on and move Mikey to the left.”

On Moore’s performance:

“He’s exciting and every challenge we throw to him he kind of thrives on. He’s a great kid and working hard every day - it’s exciting for him and for us as a football club.”

On Richarlison and Maddison’s pre-penalty discussion:

“As long as they score mate I couldn’t care less! “I thought Madders played really well today, he was really creative and Richy worked hard and has worked hard to get back into the team so it’s good for him to get the goal.”

10:14 PM BST

Lucas Bergvall speaks to TNT Sports

“Of course it’s not easy to play this type of game but three games three wins, I’m really happy with that.”

On getting chances under Postecoglou:

“I’m really happy to get these chances - just 18 years old and coming from the Swedish league, it’s a big difference so just training with the boys and playing, I’m very happy with this.”

On his relationship with the team:

“The guys have been so good to me and especially Deki has helped me coming to the team. I’m just getting started - these first months, just getting used to it and just keep going. “I’m really happy - you can see on the team today with me Mikey and Archie - it’s young players but it doesn’t matter if you’re young, you have to be good and today I think we proved that.”

10:04 PM BST

James Maddison speaks to TNT Sports

On the win:

“Another one ticked off - a lot of people are talking about the new format and what it’s going to take to get through but that’s three in three now, nine points and another great win in front of our fans in Europe. We’re very happy.”

On his and Richarlison’s talk before the penalty:

“Initially we both wanted to take it. I’m a senior player, I was captain today, I was going to take it, but I thought Richarlison has come back from an injury, it’s difficult for a striker - a first goal gives confidence. “It was a split second decision to let him take it. [It’s] leadership, obviously I wore the armband but even if I wasn’t the captain I would still like to think I would make a decision that is best for the team. Hopefully that gives him a big boost.”

On Mikey Moore:

“From minute 45 to 65 I thought we had Neymar on the left wing! “He was brilliant, demanding the ball, just fearless - that young, fearless mentality - he’s got all the ability, it’s just about knuckling down which, to be fair to him, he does.”

09:57 PM BST

Full time: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Tottenham maintain their 100 per cent win rate in their 2024/25 European campaign thanks to Richarlison whose calmly-converted penalty marked his first goal of the season.

The hosts came into the second half a completely different team, with Moore’s move over to the left and the addition of Johnson completely revamping their attacking threat.

AZ Alkmaar certainly didn’t make it easy for the hosts and were resolute in their defence from start to finish. They had good chances but were ultimately denied by Forster, who produced a solid performance on just his second start of the season.

It is nine points from nine for Tottenham - who sit second in the Europa League table.

They travel to Galatasaray next where an even tougher challenge will await.

09:52 PM BST

90 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

There will be a minimum of three minutes added time.

Lovely build up play from the home side who take a free kick short and pass it around the back of the box from right to left.

The chance eventually falls to Odobert who shoots but is taken down by the AZ goalkeeper with a very late challenge.

There is a potential penalty check underway... But the decision goes against the hosts. AZ might have got away with one there.

09:50 PM BST

88 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Odobert’s first touch is a strike at goal which is blocked by the resolute AZ backline.

The hosts are still pushing for a second to try to close out this match - despite now being down to 10 men, the visitors are still producing a lot of danger on the counter.

09:48 PM BST

87 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

It’s a welcome return to action for Odobert who was out for a few games with a hamstring issue. He replaces Moore who receives a rapturous round of applause and cheers from the home fans as he comes off the pitch.

09:47 PM BST

84 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

A rough challenge on Johnson by Wolfe sees him given a second yellow and sent off.

It’s back-to-back red cards for the left-back who was sent off in AZ’s Eredevise clash against PSV at the weekend.

He heads straight down the tunnel.

09:43 PM BST

82 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Kulusevski comes in down the right wing and attempts a shot off his left foot.

His volley is too weak and doesn’t test the AZ goalkeeper who easily gathers it.

09:41 PM BST

80 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Dekker is the second AZ player to go into the referee’s book after he wipes out Sarr who is making a run down the middle.

09:39 PM BST

78 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Moore cuts in from the left-hand side and attempts a shot from 10 yards out.

His effort is on target but doesn’t have the power needed to test the goalkeeper, who easily gathers.

09:38 PM BST

77 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Tottenham really need a second goal to be comfortable here.

It is Poku who is once again creating the chances for AZ. This time, he drives in from the left and passes to Parrott who awaits in the box.

It’s a difficult angle and the striker can only vaguely aim the ball towards the middle. Forster manages to gather it.

09:36 PM BST

73 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Another big chance for the visitors.

Parrott makes the perfect pass down the middle to Lahdo, who drives forward and is one-on-one with Forster.

He has plenty of space but directs his shot straight into the arms of the goalkeeper. A big let-off for Tottenham.

09:34 PM BST

71 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

A frustrated Bergvall is replaced by Kulusevski, while Sarr joins the action and replaces Maddison.

They are immediately involved in the action as AZ take a corner. There is deemed to be a foul on Davies in the box as the corner is taken and Tottenham gain a free kick.

09:31 PM BST

68 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

The visitors certainly aren’t out of this one yet.

Parrott makes a good long-range pass across to Poku who drives quickly into the box and attempts a shot which is cleared.

There is another dangerous moment as AZ manage to get the ball back into the penalty area but, perhaps fortunately for the hosts, the ball deflects off a defender and goes out for a goal kick.

Bergvall goes down with what looks like cramp and Kulusevski begins to get ready on the sidelines.

09:27 PM BST

66 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

AZ make a change with Maikuma being replaced by Lahdo.

09:26 PM BST

64 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Two corners in quick succession for Tottenham.

The first one flies across the box and the AZ goalkeeper manages to just get his fingertips to it.

The ball goes out for a second, which Bergvall quickly takes. However it flies into empty space and none of the Tottenham players can get to it in time.

09:24 PM BST

62 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Richarlison goes down just outside the AZ box. It looks like he’s just dealing with a bit of cramp, but Postecoglou decides it’s the right time to replace him.

He walks off the pitch to the cheers and applause of the home fans and is replaced by Solanke.

09:23 PM BST

62 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

AZ win a corner after some good defending by Dragusin.

It is taken short, with Kasius collecting and hitting a low shot from just outside the box.

Forster gets down in time and manages to get a hand to the ball, quickly clearing it from danger.

09:20 PM BST

58 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Moore receives the ball from Davies on the left, weaves through the AZ defenders and fizzes it into the six-yard box.

His cross is perfect however Johnson is just too far away and can’t quite get a foot to it.

The 17-year-old has been on another level since he moved onto the left at the start of this half.

09:18 PM BST

55 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Poku leaves Dragusin scrambling as he breaks quickly down the middle and is free on goal.

Bentancur makes an important last-ditch block, saving his team mate’s blushes, and the ball goes out for a throw-in which Tottenham swiftly deal with.

09:15 PM BST

53 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

Much better intensity from the home side at the start of the second half.

Richarlison has a chance to quickly double the lead as Johnson drives down the right and times his pass across to the striker.

The AZ goalkeeper stretches out and makes an important save for the visitors.

09:14 PM BST

GOAL!

53 mins: Tottenham 1 AZ Alkmaar 0 (Richarlison)

That’s much more like it from Tottenham.

Richarlison sends the goalkeeper the wrong way with his penalty which he fires into the back of the net.

His first goal of the season - what a boost for him and for the team.

09:12 PM BST

50 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Penalty for Tottenham!

Bergvall is brought down by Dekker in the box.

The referee does not hesitate and points immediately to the spot.

After a lengthy chat with Maddison, Richarlison steps up to take the penalty...

09:10 PM BST

48 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Tottenham have started this half firmly on the front foot with Moore producing far more threat since his shift to the left.

He drives forward and crosses the ball into the box where Richarlison awaits. The striker stretches out and attempts to volley the ball home but he can’t quite get to it.

Moore is causing all sorts of problems from the left and the home crowd are absolutely loving it.

09:08 PM BST

46 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Werner’s substitution sees Moore move on to his favoured left-hand side - and the shift in tempo is immediate.

He beats his man and breaks down the left, quickly passing across to Johnson who goes for goal. His shot - his very first touch of the game - is deflected.

09:06 PM BST

46 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Johnson replaces Werner at half-time, with the German winger’s substitution coming after a lacklustre and timid 45 minutes. He certainly seems lacking in confidence at the moment, while Johnson’s mindset is quite the opposite. He is currently at peak confidence and with his impressive recent goalscoring record, it is a positive change by Postecoglou.

The whistle blows and the visitors get the second half underway.

09:03 PM BST

Match stats

Possession: Tottenham 62% AZ Alkmaar 38%

Shots: Tottenham 9 AZ Alkmaar 4

Shots on target: Tottenham 2 AZ Alkmaar 1.

08:52 PM BST

Half-time: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

A frustrating first half for the hosts who have created plenty of chances but have struggled to infiltrate a tough AZ defence.

Moore and Werner have both come close for Tottenham with the latter missing a great chance after a timid shot which fell straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

Forster has done well to twice deny the visitors with two good saves. AZ are proving a tougher challenge than the hosts might have initially thought. Their defence has been full-proof thus far and they have looked dangerous on the counter.

Postecoglou might have to call on a few of his trusty players on the bench in order to guarantee his team continues their perfect Europa League record.

08:47 PM BST

45 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Tottenham are putting some good pressure on their visitors in the final minutes of the first half.

Their issues are coming in the final third, where the AZ backline have defended steadfastly thus far.

There will be two minutes of added time...

08:45 PM BST

43 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Richarlison clips Parrott who falls to the ground, but the referee says play on. The Brazilian has a great chance to pass forward, however his effort is far too heavy and there are no Tottenham players who can get anywhere near it in time.

It goes out for a goal kick.

08:43 PM BST

39 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Forster hasn’t been tested too many times this evening - but he has done very well so far when called upon.

Werner manages to pass the ball into the path of Kasius who immediately launches an attack on the counter.

He drives down the right and Forster flies out of the goal to make an important, clean save just inside his box.

08:40 PM BST

37 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

A much tougher test for Werner as he shoots from a tight angle and sees his first-time effort skew into the side netting.

08:39 PM BST

35 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Poku makes yet another quick run down the left - the visitors are looking to him as much as possible at the moment. He looks threatening every time - Gray is really struggling to deal with him.

His attempt is blocked and goes out for a throw in.

This is shaping up to be a frustrating first half for the hosts who are struggling to find a way through AZ’s backline and are being tested when the visitors break on the counter.

08:35 PM BST

32 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Poku breaks quickly down the left again - he is certainly posing the most threat for the visitors at the moment.

He is taken down in the Tottenham box and there are a few calls for a penalty which are quickly dismissed by the referee.

08:34 PM BST

31 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Tottenham think they should have a penalty after Maddison is taken down by Penetra in the penalty area. However, the VAR check agrees with the onfield decision and no penalty is given.

The hosts get a corner instead which results in a scramble in the penalty area. The ball is headed away from danger before Dragusin reacts quickly to send it back into the box. However the AZ defenders make a second block.

08:32 PM BST

28 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

A big chance for the visitors!

Penetra manages to get just in front of Davies in the penalty area and heads the ball goalwards. Tottenham goalkeeper Forster is at full-stretch and makes an important save to deny AZ the first goal.

The visitors quickly shoot again but the effort is miles off target.

08:30 PM BST

27 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Werner breaks down the left and times his run perfectly to get himself in behind. He has time to position himself and then goes for goal. However his effort is very timid - he shoots straight into the hands of the goalkeeper who easily collects the ball.

The attempt of a player perhaps very low on confidence.

08:28 PM BST

26 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Maddison weaves through the AZ backline and finds a good position just on the edge of the six-yard box. He is in the position to shoot but instead opts to cross to Moore who awaits near the goal line.

An AZ defender manages to get a head to it and sends the ball away from danger.

08:25 PM BST

22 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

The home side could be at danger of letting AZ grow more and more into this game as the first half progresses.

Despite Tottenham dominating in the opening stages, the visitors are starting to pose more of a threat - particularly down the left-hand side where Poku is currently winning the battle against Gray.

08:23 PM BST

20 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

The visitors are dangerous on the counter.

Poku breaks down the left, outpacing Gray, and crosses to Parrott who immediately goes for goal.

His effort is blocked.

08:21 PM BST

19 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Good build up play from Tottenham at the moment who are just trying to find the right pass to cut open the AZ defence.

Bergvall has posed a persistent threat with his crosses, however his most recent attempt is decisively blocked.

08:19 PM BST

17 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

A quick response from the hosts who break on the counter. Maddison drives down the left and flicks the ball into the box. It is blocked and goes out for a corner.

08:19 PM BST

16 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

The first real chance of the game for the visitors.

Kasius drives down the right and plays a perfect cross into the box. His effort sweeps past the Tottenham backline but, unluckily for the visitors, none of their players can get a head or foot to the ball and it goes behind for a goal kick.

08:17 PM BST

14 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Neat play from Tottenham across the midfield. Bergvall drives the ball towards Werner who crosses to Maddison who awaits in the box.

Richarlison gains possession in a dangerous area however Moore clips the legs of an AZ defender in the crowded penalty area and a foul is given.

08:14 PM BST

12 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Bentancur breaks the lines with a neat forward pass to Maddison who waits just outside the box.

He goes immediately for goal, but his attempt is gathered by the AZ goalkeeper.

Kasius is the player to replace van Bommel.

08:12 PM BST

9 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

There’s an injury issue for AZ with Ruben van Bommel down on the floor.

He is the son of former PSV and Bayern Munich midfielder Mark van Bommel, who is in attendance at the game tonight.

After a quick assessment, van Bommel is led off the pitch and heads straight down the tunnel. AZ are briefly down to 10 men.

08:10 PM BST

7 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Udogie breaks quickly and makes two strong challenges to drive the ball forward. He passes across to Bergvall who is waiting on the edge of the box. He is urged to shoot by the home crowd but his effort is blocked.

08:08 PM BST

6 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

It’s all Tottenham at the moment. Maddison attempts to run onto a neat forward pass, however he’s not quite quick enough and AZ goalkeeper Owusu-Oduro manages to collect the ball just in time.

08:07 PM BST

5 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

A great delivery from Werner sees Mikey Moore inches away from his first senior goal.

Werner sprints down the left, passes from his left foot to his favoured right and crosses in perfectly onto the head of Moore, who glances his effort just wide.

08:04 PM BST

2 mins: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

Richarlison gets his first touches of the match as he drives forward, but he is quickly flagged for offside.

08:02 PM BST

Kick-off: Tottenham 0 AZ Alkmaar 0

The fans’ chants echo around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the home side gets the game underway.

08:00 PM BST

In the visitors’ squad...

Alkmaar have a Parrott (Troy, the former Tottenham forward), Wolfe and Kwakman in their matchday squad tonight. Substitute Kwakman’s first name is....Dave.

07:51 PM BST

A reminder of the teams

Tottenham XI: Forster, Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Richarlison, Werner.

Subs: Vicario, Austin, Bissouma, Romero, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Porro, Odobert, Sarr, Van de Ven, Lankshear.

AZ Alkmaar XI: Owusu-Oduro, Maikuma, Penetra, Dekker, Moller Wolfe, Clasie, Mijnans, Belic, Poku, Parrott, Van Bommel.

Subs: Verlhust, Zoet, Koopmeiners, Addai, Lahdo, Kasius, Kwakman, De Wit, Meerdink, Berkhout.

07:47 PM BST

Just over 10 minutes to go...

07:42 PM BST

Recent history firmly against the visitors

While Tottenham have fared well against Dutch opponents in the past, it’s a less positive picture for AZ Alkmaar who haven’t beaten a Premier League side since 2007.

Spurs have won 10 games and lost six against Dutch competitors in European competitions - with one of their most renowned feats being the comeback win against Ajax which propelled them to the Champions League final in 2018/19.

AZ will certainly hope for improvement when it comes to their record against English opponents with 11 losses, five draws, and just two wins. Their last success was a 2-0 home victory against Newcastle United in 2007. Since then, they have had nine games against English opponents without a triumph.

Tonight marks the first meeting between the two sides.

07:25 PM BST

Elsewhere in the Europa League on matchday three...

Latest scores in the 17:45pm kick-offs:

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 RFS 0 (80 mins)

Roma 1 Dynamo Kyiv 0 (81 mins)

Midtjylland 1 Union Saint-Gilloise 0 (81 mins)

Qarabag FK 0 Ajax 2 (76 mins)

M. Tel-Aviv 0 Real Sociedad 2 (77 mins)

PAOK 0 Viktoria Plzen 2 (79 mins)

Ferencvaros 1 Nice 0 (77 mins)

And also coming up at 20:00pm:

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United - you can follow all the build-up and action from that match here, as United face former manager Jose Mourinho.

Lyon vs Besiktas

Anderlecht vs Ludogrest

Athletic Club vs Slavia Praha

Malmo vs Olympiacos

Porto vs Hoffenheim

Twente vs Lazio

Rangers vs FCSB.

07:20 PM BST

Spurs’ new youth recruitment approach on full display

Ange Postecoglou has opted to start a few of his youngest players in tonight’s fixture with 17-year-old Mikey Moore and 18-year-olds Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray all getting the nod.

As reported by Sam Dean in the summer, Gray’s arrival [in August] was part of a wider strategy, now overseen by technical director Johan Lange, which has seen the club move out of one cycle and into the thrilling start of the next.

Since last summer’s transfer window, when Postecoglou was appointed as head coach, the average age of the new signings at Spurs has been younger than 22. This season, alongside Gray, they have added promising Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who is also 18, and winger Wilson Odobert, 19, who has joined from Burnley.

Spurs are betting on young talent. Micky van de Ven (£43 million), Brennan Johnson (£47.5 million) and Radu Dragusin (£25 million) all arrived in the last year, aged 22 or younger. There are others to come: Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic, 17, joins the club next year, as does South Korean forward Yang Min-Hyeok, 18.

Read Sam’s full story here.

07:14 PM BST

Postecoglou’s weakest Tottenham team yet

Ange Postecoglou has named by far his weakest Tottenham team yet for tonight’s Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar. Only James Maddison and Destiny Udogie start from the team that started against West Ham United.

That may not reflect too well on Maddison, who was replaced at half-time against the Hammers. Teenager Mikey Moore is starting and he is 19 years younger than 36-year-old goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who has come in for Guglielmo Vicario.

07:10 PM BST

And how AZ Alkmaar have fared…

Won AZ 3 IF Elfsborg 2

Lost AZ 1 Utrecht 2

Lost Athletic Club 2 AZ 0

Lost Fortuna Sittard 1 AZ 0

Lost AZ 1 PSV 2

The Dutch side are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, with their last win being at the end of September. They will be desperate for victory tonight as they attempt to properly kick start their European campaign.

07:08 PM BST

The form book for Tottenham

Won Spurs 3 Qarabag 0

Won Man United 0 Spurs 3

Won Ferencvaros 1 Spurs 2

Lost Brighton 3 Spurs 2

Won Spurs 4 West Ham 1

Fans will hope the capitulation against Brighton at the start of the month was a one-off as the team were on good form prior and bounced back against West Ham with a much-needed win at the weekend.

06:59 PM BST

First start of the season for Richarlison

It has been a tough start to the season for Richarlison who has been sidelined with various injuries and has so far only racked up the minutes in substitute appearances.

He has his chance to prove his worth to Ange Postecoglou tonight in his first start of the season, with Dominic Solanke dropped to the bench and Son Heung-Min out of action.

Postecoglou has once again opted for a youthful approach to the European fixture with the inclusions of 17-year-old Mikey Moore and Lucas Bergvall, 18, in his starting XI. The pair have impressed on the European stage thus far, as has Will Lankshear who is on the bench tonight.

James Maddison captains the home side and second-choice goalkeeper Fraser Forster is the preferred option over Guglielmo Vicario. Postecoglou has opted to give a few of his trusty starting players a rest this evening, with the likes of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Dejan Kulusevski, and Brennan Johnson on the bench.

06:50 PM BST

AZ Alkmaar team news: Parrott starts against former club

Starting XI: Owusu-Oduro (GK), Wolfe, Dekker, Penetra, Maikuma, Belic, Mijnans, Clasie (C), van Bommel, Parrott, Poku.

06:47 PM BST

Tottenham team news

06:41 PM BST

06:31 PM BST

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage of the Europa League as Spurs host AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs’ slightly underwhelming start to the Premier League season reached a crescendo just before the international break, when the side capitulated against Brighton in a loss which manager Ange Postecoglou described as “unacceptable”.

However, a much-needed 4-1 win against West Ham at the weekend had fans feeling much more positive about their team’s prospects heading into this Europa League matchday three clash.

The hosts are one of the competition’s favourites and have made a perfect start to the league stage, registering two wins in their opening two matches.

They are one of five clubs to still have a 100 per cent record in the Europa League this season and will look to continue that streak on home turf tonight. Recent history is certainly in their favour, with the team having won the six Europa League games they have played at their new stadium without conceding a goal.

Captain Heung-Min Son will be rested for tonight’s game, whilst full-backs Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon are ineligible. Wilson Odobert and Radu Drahgusin will both be available, with the former returning from a hamstring problem and the latter having served a one-match ban in the previous fixture.

Richarlison could be handed his first start of the season in tonight’s clash. The Brazilian has been out of action on multiple occasions this year with various injuries and has often found himself sidelined with Dominic Solanke the preferred starting striker for Postecoglou’s side. If he starts, the forward will be eager to continue building his fitness and proving his value to his coach.

And a familiar face returns to north London as Troy Parrott, who joined the Dutch club in the summer, will be in AZ’s matchday squad.

The visitors are in the midst of a four-game losing run, with their most recent victory being their first Europa League fixture against IF Elfsborg in September. It is certainly not the ideal time for Maarten Martens’ side to face one of their trickiest European opponents.

The game kicks off at 8pm BST and we will have team news for you shortly.