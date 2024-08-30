Mikel Merino injury: Arsenal manger Mikel Arteta confirms major blow for new signing

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow after new £31.6million signing Mikel Merino suffered a shoulder injury.

Merino suffered a suspected fractured shoulder in his first training session and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the midfielder faces “weeks” out.

He sustained the injury in his first training session with Arsenal after joining from Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

Arteta said: “Very unfortunate yesterday (Thursday) he had a collision and he has got a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he is going to be out for a few weeks.

“First session with us. It was looking exciting, we were all very excited, everything was looking very good… he landed on the floor and Gabi went on top of him.

“It looks like he has got a small fracture probably. We have to see (how long he will be out), he was in so much pain, we have to see wait to do some more tests. Then we will have more conclusive answers. This is football.”

The injury to Merino, who won Euro 2024 with Spain over the summer, is a real setback for Arsenal.

The Gunners face Brighton at Emirates Stadium on Saturday and they are also still without Gabriel Jesus, though Arteta says the Brazilian is progressing well in his recovery from a groin issue.