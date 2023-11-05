Mikel Arteta’s rant went too far but Premier League referees are a laughing stock

Stuart Attwell was surrounded by players during the Var check of Newcastle's winner against Arsenal - CameraSport/Alex Dodd

There is no doubt that Mikel Arteta overstepped the mark by labelling the officiating “embarrassing” and “disgraceful” following Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle but I sympathise with him. For too long refereeing standards in the Premier League have been inadequate – the rest of the world are laughing at us.

It was clear that referee Stuart Attwell did not have a good game but he can partly blame the lack of support given to him by Var official Andy Madley over a number of incidents in the game, including Anthony Gordon’s goal, which should not have stood.

The decision to allow it to stand was a clear case of Var not performing to the standard it should be and failing to advise Attwell on numerous occasions. Previously when it is not clear whether the ball is in or out of play, I have seen a number of angles to prove otherwise, for example when Japan scored against Germany in the World Cup.

What a pity it is that goal-line technology could not be used to conclusively determine whether the whole ball was out of play when Joe Willock retrieved it by the corner flag. The assistant referee in my day would have moved to a position behind the corner flag to view the whole line and made that call, but unfortunately the introduction of Var has offset that sort of responsibility.

The second part of the Var review, the push by Joelinton on Gabriel, should have ruled the goal out. The Newcastle midfielder has his arms outstretched and straightened which alludes to a clear and obvious shove, so it should have been checked.

That is before we get to whether Gordon is in an offside position or not, which Var also put down to not having enough camera angles to provide conclusive evidence the ball touched Joelinton on its way to him.

Earlier in the game, Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz launched himself with both feet off the ground towards Sean Longstaff, which also should have been looked at. The speed of the challenge endangered the safety of his opponent and fulfilled the conditions to have his yellow card upgraded to a red. I do not blame the three Newcastle players (Longstaff, Gordon and Fabian Schar) who were booked by Attwell for voicing their anger at the decision as it was clear to them, and the rest of the viewing public, that what they had just seen was a red-card offence.

Then the pushing of Jorginho by Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, off the ball, should also should have been looked at. Replays showed the Brazilian had intent when throwing his arm towards the Arsenal player and that was enough evidence to at least refer Attwell to the monitor for a second look.

Arteta has every right to voice his frustrations but he has plenty of other avenues to try and drive change. Immediately after the game he could have sought clarification from Attwell or approached referees’ chief Howard Webb, who we know to be open about having face-to-face meetings with managers. To vent publicly in this manner was wrong and only drives division between referees and managers. I suspect he will be punished for his actions.

However, Saturday was another poor display by officials in the Premier League, with Wolves also on the receiving end of a Var penalty decision in their defeat to Sheffield United. No one is doubting Newcastle vs Arsenal was a tough match to officiate but sadly Attwell struggled, which raises a question: how many apologies does Webb have to give? We will run out of referees if we keep suspending them. Managers do not want apologies – they want action and results. Unfortunately they are not being delivered.

Webb’s Var review shows on Sky Sports have shown that the communication between the Var and the referee is chaotic and needs to be simplified. This was the case when I introduced communication kits into officiating. It allowed the referee, his assistant and the fourth official to be in open dialogue with each other. Those days I had to sit down with them and pen a clear criteria of operation. This is what Webb needs to introduce now with Var because we are yet to see any improvement under his leadership.

