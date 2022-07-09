Mikel Arteta on Youri Tielemans interest with further Arsenal signings promised

Alex Young
·1 min read
In this article:
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal are targeting further signings in the transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed, but would not be drawn on interest in Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners have been one of the busier teams of the summer thus far, spending close to £100million on Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Raphinha remains a target, though the player is understood to prefer a move to Barcelona or Chelsea over the Gunners, and are competing with Manchester United for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Tielemans is also another name linked with the midfielder keen to leave Leicester City.

"There are more things that we would like to do if we can," Arteta told reporters after Friday's 5-3 win over Nurnberg.

"Obviously the market will dictate what we can do. So far we are happy with what we have done."

Nurnberg vs Arsenal | July 8, 2022

Asked specifically about Tielemans, Arteta replied: "We can improve the team still in the market and we are going to try and do it, but we are not going to go into any specific names."

