Mikel Arteta yet to hold PGMOL talks as Arsenal boss refuses to blame officials for flurry of red cards

Mikel Arteta is yet to hold talks with PGMOL over Arsenal’s flurry of red cards, but he is convinced there is no stigma attached to the Gunners.

Arsenal have struggled with discipline this season and since the turn of the year they have picked up four red cards alone.

The latest of those came at Wolves last week, with Gabriel Martinelli picking up two yellow cards in a matter of seconds.

It prompted Arteta to reveal he was seeking talks with PGMOL, the referee’s governing body, but they have not taken place yet.

“That’s happening soon,” he said on Friday. “But obviously, we have reported the opinion and the lack of understanding on the decision.”

The rise in Arsenal’s red cards has led to fears the team could earn a reputation for being a side who pick up bookings.

But when asked if he was worried there was a stigma attached to his players right now, Arteta said: “I don’t want to say anything like that.

“I just said that there has been various reasons and very different ones in the way that we’ve got those red cards, but somehow we have to stop it because it’s going to harm performances and results for sure and that has to be our aim and our focus and we can’t try to blame the refs.

“We have to believe that the referees are going to do what they have to do, and we have to do believe that we’re going to do what we have to do. That’s it.”