Mikel Arteta wishes Arsenal were playing again on Monday morning after shock Aston Villa defeat

Mikel Arteta wishes Arsenal were playing a match on Monday morning in order to get Sunday night’s embarrassing defeat to Aston Villa out of their system.

Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa courtesy of an own goal by Bukayo Saka and a brace from Ollie Watkins.

The loss was Arteta’s worst home defeat in the Premier League since he was appointed back in December of last year.

The Spaniard took full responsibility for the performance, explaining it was his fault Arsenal did not play as a team for the first time under his management.

The defeat means Arsenal have lost four of their opening eight Premier League games and they sit 11th going into the international break this week.

And, after this latest defeat by Aston Villa, Arteta said: “I would like to have a game tomorrow morning to get this one out of the system.

“But as well, in difficult and bad moments, you get a lot of things. I want to see how people react, how players react and if we start to blame each other or if we just look at ourselves in the mirror and then try to become much better than what we’ve shown tonight, which we are.

“Then, after that, get everybody back together and get the fighting spirit, the belief and the commitment that we’ve shown since I got here, into every game.”

Arsenal went into the match against Villa full of confidence after beating Manchester United the previous week to end a 14-year wait for a League win at Old Trafford.

Arteta duly named the same team that beat United, but they were undone by a Villa attack that was spearheaded by former Brentford striker Watkins.

Having won at Old Trafford and then lost to Villa, Arteta was asked by Arsenal’s club website if this defeat was just one of those unfortunate results that comes along sometimes in football – but he strongly disagreed.

Watkins struck twice as Aston Villa ran out comfortable winners

“Not for big teams,” Arteta said. “Big teams can’t afford that. We cannot afford that. You win a football match, two football matches, three.

“We expect to win every game and this is the standard that we have to set. So if someone believes that winning one or two games is good enough, they're completely wrong and I'm not going to accept that.

“I’m not going to accept that mindset at all and it’s obviously not what this club deserves. It’s my full responsibility and now I have to find a way to do it.

“I think that since I arrived here, it’s the first time that I’ve felt that we performed really under our standards and what we are trying to set at this football club. It’s unacceptable.”

